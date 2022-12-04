Read full article on original website
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Abilene Christian 81-64
Kansas State improved to 8-1 with an 81-64 win over Abilene Christian Tuesday night. Kansas State used a 14-4 run to end the first half to dig out of a 14-point deficit, as the Wildcats took the lead right before halftime and never looked back. Four Wildcats scored in double...
KVOE
Emporia State mens basketball, soccer and football nationally ranked
The Emporia State men’s basketball team has moved up to number 16 in this week’s National Coaches poll. The Hornets are 7-0 after their win over Washburn. They will play at Rogers State Thursday and Northeastern State Sunday. The Emporia State soccer team is ranked 16th in the...
KVOE
Kansas State and Kansas Football teams to go Bowling
Both the Kansas State and Kansas football teams are going bowling. The Kansas State Wildcats will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st in New Orleans. Kick-off is set for 11 am. It will be the first meeting with Alabama and the 24th bowl game all time. The Wildcats outscored TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the Big-12 Championship game Saturday.
KVOE
Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
KVOE
High School Basketball scores
Area High School Basketball teams are playing in early season tournaments this week. The Olpe girls outscored West Elk 63-42. Olpe boys defeated West Elk 66-30. Olpe will next play Cherryvale on Thursday. In the Central Heights tournament:. Lebo girls defeated Kansas City Christian 72-22. The Lebo boys defeated Kansas...
KVOE
New Emporia city logos unveiled
After months of conversation and behind-the-scenes work, Emporia now has a new city logo. The city unveiled the new-look logo Monday, a departure from the logo in place for nearly 15 years that resembled the “Kansas: As Big As You Think” tourism campaign from 2005. The city used...
KVOE
Dense fog advisories extended to noon areawide
Foggy conditions are now expected areawide until lunchtime. Initial dense fog advisories ending at 9 am have now been extended to noon for all area counties. Official visibility nas been down to an eighth of a mile outside Emporia. In town, visibility has been a block or less at times since around 4 am.
KVOE
Lyon County COVID cases fall into recent weekly range
Lyon County’s COVID-19 numbers fall into the general range the county has seen since early fall. Lyon County Public Health announced 40 new cases Wednesday, down slightly from the 44 cases announced Nov. 30. Deaths were constant at 129. Official Lyon County cases have been between 10 and 65...
KVOE
One to Newman following two vehicle collision in east Emporia Tuesday
One person suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided in eastern Emporia Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 12th Ave. and Whittier just after 10:30 am for an injury accident. According to Emporia Police Officers at the scene, a Mercedes Benz was traveling west on 12th Ave. and making its way through the intersection.
KVOE
One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners convening Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners will be busy during their regular action and study meetings Wednesday morning. As part of the action agenda, commissioners could approve a development agreement for the proposed Mahtropolis Rural Housing Incentive District project that is poised to bring a new 27-lot subdivision to the city. As part of the agreement, the city is poised to issue general obligation bonds of just over $1 million for sewer, water, street and drainage improvements as part of the project.
KVOE
February trial dates set in Chase County shooting case
Jury trial dates are on the Chase County docket in the case of Milford resident Eric McClure, accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident this past spring. McClure is tentatively set for trial beginning Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 after a motions hearing Monday.
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 12-06-22
Newsmaker: Victoria Partridge promotes the Street Cats Club Paint & Pour event Friday. Newsmaker 2: Marlo Walburn promotes the Neighborhood Toy Drop on Saturday.
KVOE
Emporia chase case set for preliminary hearing
The man who allegedly led Emporia Police on pursuits last week has been set for a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court. Jon Arch Buchanan had his first official appearance in court Monday. A preliminary hearing is now set for Dec. 14 at 10 am. Buchanan allegedly left the...
KVOE
Lyon County deputies: Missing teenager found safe
Lyon County deputies say a missing teenager was found safe Tuesday night. Deputies were looking for 14-year-old Miguel Alcaraz-Felix, who was listed as a runaway juvenile. Alcaraz-Felix was reported missing around 8:30 pm and was found shortly before midnight. Other incident details are not being released.
KVOE
New antiques, art store opens in downtown Emporia
Folks interested in antiques and collectibles have a new option now open in Emporia. De Stijl at 1117 1/2 Commercial is owned by Emporians Scott and Sheryl Bonnet, who have been in the antiques business since the 1970s. Scott Bonnet says the store carries work of arts from the art nouveau, art deco and mid-century modern art periods, with plans to add contemporary art from Kansas residents.
KVOE
Emporia chase case to begin court process Monday
A man who allegedly tried to both drive away and run from Emporia Police during an incident last week is set to begin his court proceedings Monday. Jon Arch Buchanan, age 41, is accused of single counts of flee and elude and interference with law enforcement after an alleged incident this past Wednesday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as Buchanan, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot but was captured in the 1000 block of Exchange.
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly walking on Interstate 35, resisting arrest near Emporia
One person was arrested after an incident on Interstate 35 near Emporia on Tuesday. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says a deputy tried to arrest a person who was allegedly walking on the highway near mile marker 138, or near Road U. Deputies, with the help of Emporia Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, went “hands on” and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Emanul Ramirex Cornejo, allegedly resisted arrest.
KVOE
Man, dog safe after house fire in Osage City
The occupant of a home in northern Osage City got out safely after a fire Monday morning. The Osage City Police Department says fire was reported at 403 Lakin around 4 am. A barking dog alerted the home occupant about the fire, so both got out of the house without injuries.
KVOE
Plea hearing scheduled in aggravated assault case involving Council Grove attorney
Court proceedings continue for a Council Grove attorney accused of aggravated assault against a Council Grove City Council member and his wife. Steven Iverson appeared in Morris County District Court for a status hearing on that case and a separate DUI case. Iverson was set for plea hearings Jan. 3 in both cases.
