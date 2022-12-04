A man who allegedly tried to both drive away and run from Emporia Police during an incident last week is set to begin his court proceedings Monday. Jon Arch Buchanan, age 41, is accused of single counts of flee and elude and interference with law enforcement after an alleged incident this past Wednesday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as Buchanan, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot but was captured in the 1000 block of Exchange.

