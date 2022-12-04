Finexpo is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in the city-state. Singapore is a highly crypto-friendly environment and a real hub for modern financial Asia, with companies from Europe and the world invited to join the event. The event will be held on Feb. 16 and 17, 2023, starting at 10:00 am Singapore time until 6:00 pm. Finexpo is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs and expo worldwide. Since 2002 it has been gathering top professionals, global leaders and those new to the industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems and investment.

