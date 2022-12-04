Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
3 reasons why Ethereum price keeps rejecting at the $1,300 level
Ether (ETH) rallied 11.3% between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, peaking at $1,300 before facing a 4.6% rejection. The $1,300 resistance level has been holding ground for twenty-six days and is the most likely explanation for the correction to $1,240 on Dec. 6. So from one side, traders are relieved...
Buy the rumor, sell the news? Chainlink (LINK) price drops after staking launch
Chainlink has a busy start to December when it comes to development launches. The Chainlink (LINK) staking program opened up for early access on Dec. 6 and will expand access on Dec. 8. According to Chainlink, staking will further secure the project’s node ecosystem and alerting mechanism:. “Stakers gain...
The blockchain trilemma: Can it ever be tackled?
Blockchains must balance between offering the best secure and scalable infrastructure while still staying reasonably decentralized. Is this a realistic future for Web3?. A fundamental building block for blockchains is decentralization, a functionality that enables people to transact without the requirement of a central authority. This formed the crux of the Bitcoin (BTC) white paper that Satoshi Nakamoto published in 2008. It serves as the base for any Web3 product from a network and ethos vantage.
Third edition of Global Digital Assets Investment Summit to take place in Hong Kong
After the success of the second edition of the Global Digital Assets Investment Summit, FBR is back with its third edition, scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 and 23, 2023 in Hong Kong. The Global Digital Assets Investment Summit is a forum for industry leaders and Investors to discuss...
Bitcoin price recovery possible after record realized losses create a healthier market
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing notable resilience at the $17,000 level, and according to data from Glassnode, a number of metrics that track the pace of selling and the on-chain behavior of investors are beginning to show a reduction in the factors that trigger sharp sell-offs. The FTX bankruptcy fueled...
Chainlink launches staking to increase the security of oracle services
Blockchain oracle network Chainlink has launched its staking feature to help increase the economic security of the platform’s oracle services. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, Chainlink said that the new staking feature is an integral part of its “Chainlink Economics 2.0” efforts that focuses on security and sustainable growth.
‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...
Blockstream raises funds for mining at 70% lower company valuation
The depths of a bear market may not be the best time to raise funds but that is exactly what Blockstream is doing. The crypto infrastructure firm has received fresh funding, but at a much lower valuation than previous rounds, according to a Dec. 7 Bloomberg report. Blockstream was valued...
Zodia Custody launches service to protect users’ crypto from exchange insolvency
Crypto asset provider Zodia Custody has launched a new service to help protect its clients from exchange insolvency. According to the company, its new service, Interchange, will provide an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models of exchanges. The service is set to allow users to keep their assets with Zodia Custody while mirroring holdings in exchanges, thereby protecting clients’ digital assets in the event that an exchange becomes insolvent.
Institutional investors still eye crypto despite FTX collapse
The negative effects caused by the FTX debacle have placed the crypto space in an unfavorable light. However, institutional investors continue to show interest in the industry, even at the height of the FTX controversy. According to crypto exchange Bitstamp, institutional registrations within its digital asset trading platform were up...
Bitcoin advocate dishes out sats over Lightning Network to raise BTC awareness
A Bitcoin (BTC) advocate on Twitter known by the name of ShireHodl, or simply Shire, sent over 110 micropayments to first-time Bitcoin Lightning users in response to Michael Saylor's Lightning Network poll. Shire asked those new to Lightning to download a Lightning wallet from the App Store or Google Play...
Brazilian crypto industry gets regulatory clarity amid global uncertainty
As the global crypto community is still licking its wounds from the FTX collapse, a liquidity crisis continues to spread around centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) alike. It is soon to be decided whether the coming regulation triggered by FTX’s bankruptcy will bring a silver lining to crypto.
Fir Tree fund sues Grayscale in effort to force changes to Bitcoin Trust
Fir Tree Capital Management has filed a lawsuit against Grayscale Investments demanding information that could be used to force changes to the way it runs its flagship Bitcoin Trust. According to Bloomberg, a Dec. 6 complaint was filed against Grayscale at the Delaware Court of Chancery and sought to have...
Was the fall of FTX really crypto’s ‘Lehman moment?’
The FTX collapse was bad, but how bad? Almost from the moment that the Bahamas-based exchange suspended cryptocurrency withdrawals in early November — and three days before it filed for bankruptcy — the historic comparisons started flying. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire tweeted on Nov. 8 that FTX was...
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
Pakistan launches new laws to expedite CBDC launch by 2025
Regulators worldwide see central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as a way to enhance fiat capabilities by inheriting the financial prowess of technologies that power cryptocurrencies. Pakistan joined this list by announcing new regulations to ensure the launch of an in-house CBDC by 2025. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) signed...
Goldman Sachs reportedly looking to buy crypto firms after FTX collapse
As crypto company valuations are affected by the recent FTX debacle, financial services firm Goldman Sachs is looking to swoop in and invest millions to purchase or invest in crypto firms while the prices are low. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Reuters, Mathew McDermott, an executive at Goldman...
Finexpo’s Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 to kick off on Feb. 16 and 17
Finexpo is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in the city-state. Singapore is a highly crypto-friendly environment and a real hub for modern financial Asia, with companies from Europe and the world invited to join the event. The event will be held on Feb. 16 and 17, 2023, starting at 10:00 am Singapore time until 6:00 pm. Finexpo is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs and expo worldwide. Since 2002 it has been gathering top professionals, global leaders and those new to the industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems and investment.
Standard Chartered forecasts ‘surprise’ Bitcoin downside after FTX collapse
The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is being touted to drop as low as $5,000 in 2023 according to Standard’s Chartered global research head and chief strategist. As initially reported by Bloomberg, a note to investors published on Dec. 4 from the multinational bank’s chief strategist Eric Robertsen weighed up a potential drop in Bitcoin’s value correlated with a surge in physical gold.
