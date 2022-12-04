ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Shore News Network

Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire

JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women.  Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ

