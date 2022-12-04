Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
FDNY: Restaurant badly damaged by two-alarm fire
Fire officials say the fire started at 4 a.m. and quickly progressed to a two-alarm fire, but there were no injuries.
Police: 80-year-old mother dead in Seaford house fire, 60-year-old daughter saved by neighbor
The Seaford Fire Department along with the Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa fire departments, responded and extinguished the flames.
Police: SUV crashes into Paramus nail salon, injures 1 person
One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into the front of a nail salon in Paramus.
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx
The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night.
Road closures scheduled for Yonkers Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino’s funeral
Yonkers police say starting at 8 a.m., Tower Place & Lewis Avenue, Portland Place from Eastview Avenue to Shonnard Place and Voss Avenue to Frederick Street will all be closed.
These Are Some Of The 40+ Families Displaced By West New York Fire
Some lived in the building for decades, others were just settling in. All 41 families lost their homes due to a fire on Thursday, Dec. 1. And now, they're starting from scratch. Here are the GoFundMe campaigns launched for just some of the families displaced by the blaze at 55th...
FDNY: 1 dead after overnight house fire in Brooklyn
FDNY officials say one person is dead after a house fire in Brooklyn.
Police: Man fatally struck by car while crossing the street in Bed-Stuy
A 61-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn late Monday night.
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
Bomb scare evacuates Newburgh Home Depot
Town of Newburgh police say the store on Route 300 was evacuated around 9 a.m. and K9 units were brought in after a note was found in a bathroom.
‘Help a Hero’ fund raises thousands for family of late Yonkers Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino
On Tuesday, the Help a Hero fund raised a little over $12,000 for his family.
‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Fire destroys West New York apartment building; 41 families displaced
A fire at an apartment building in West New York has displaced 41 families and left the building uninhabitable.
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women. Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
News 12
Police: $2K worth of car batteries stolen from Stamford auto parts store
Police say $2,000 worth of car batteries was stolen by two suspects from a Stamford auto parts store. The two men walked into Advanced Auto in Stamford around 5 p.m. Saturday and stole eight car batteries. Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Stamford police at 203-977-4407.
Man whose organs saved many, including his own mother, to be honored at Rose Parade
Joey Savage was killed in a car crash in 2017 at the age of 25
Sanitation worker narrowly escapes explosion in Bronx, witness says
The scene in Crotona Park East unfolded just before 9 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 0