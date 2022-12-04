Read full article on original website
Police: SUV crashes into Paramus nail salon, injures 1 person
One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into the front of a nail salon in Paramus.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
Melville Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island Expressway In Ronkonkoma
A man who was lying in the roadway off-ramp of the Long Island Expressway was killed by a hit-and-run driver. The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5. Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives report the man, identified as Robert Twiford, age 61, of Melville,...
Man, 61, fatally struck by 'at least one vehicle' in LI hit-and-run
A 61-year-old man was found fatally struck by “at least one vehicle” in a hit-and-run on the Long Island Expressway, authorities said Tuesday morning
Woman Dies After Seaford Home Becomes Engulfed By Flames
One woman was killed and another injured during a roaring house fire on Long Island, in which a fire chief was also burned. The blaze broke out in Seaford around 6:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2464 Riverside Ave. The first arriving fire chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department found...
House fire in Nassau County leads to woman's death; firefighter injured rushing into home
Two chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department rushed inside the burning home to try to rescue the residents.
Police: Man fatally struck by car while crossing the street in Bed-Stuy
A 61-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn late Monday night.
Police: 80-year-old mother dead in Seaford house fire, 60-year-old daughter saved by neighbor
The Seaford Fire Department along with the Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa fire departments, responded and extinguished the flames.
Driver Wanted For Striking Parked Vehicle In Front Of Ronkonkoma Fire House, Fleeing Scene
Authorities are searching for a driver who is accused of striking a parked vehicle in front of a Long Island fire station and then fleeing the scene. The crash happened in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Cops: Pedestrian Killed in Copiague Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Copiague today. Baudilio Zamora was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Ian Laylor westbound at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Officials investigate LI house fire that killed woman, 80, injured 2 others
Nassau County officials are investigating a fire early Tuesday, that killed one woman and injured two others, including a firefighter, authorities said.
2 People Injured In Yonkers Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information
Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County. The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported. Police said two males, whose...
Islip Terrace Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Suffolk
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the town of Islip.According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Melissa Lombardo, age 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling eastbound on t…
Road closures scheduled for Yonkers Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino’s funeral
Yonkers police say starting at 8 a.m., Tower Place & Lewis Avenue, Portland Place from Eastview Avenue to Shonnard Place and Voss Avenue to Frederick Street will all be closed.
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx
The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night.
Expect Delays: Overnight Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Drivers should plan on possible delays on the Long Island Expressway in the coming days due to scheduled roadwork. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, crews will close the westbound lanes of I-495 in Roslyn Heights between Glen Cove Road and Northern State Parkway from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to transportation officials.
Suspect sought in Fort Salonga home burglary
The incident happened between July 8 and July 11 of 2021.
FDNY: 1 dead after overnight house fire in Brooklyn
FDNY officials say one person is dead after a house fire in Brooklyn.
Man Wanted For Stealing Puppy From Huntington Station Pet Store, Police Say
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a 3-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. A man stole the male Havanese puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Suffolk County Police Department said. He...
