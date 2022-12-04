ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Cops: Pedestrian Killed in Copiague Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Copiague today. Baudilio Zamora was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Ian Laylor westbound at approximately 1:30 p.m.
COPIAGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy