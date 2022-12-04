ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP News Digest 7:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————- TOP STORIES ———————————RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KHERSON'S STRUGGLE — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all...
HAWAII STATE
WMBB

American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’

Author Michael Shellenberger on Saturday night released the fourth installment of the “Twitter Files,” an initiative backed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to shed light on “free speech suppression.” This latest portion of uncovered information regarding Twitter’s content moderation pre-Musk focused on employees’ reactions to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, leading up […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy