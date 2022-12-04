Read full article on original website
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Authorities warn residents to stay cyber secure when shopping online
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology warns shoppers to be wary of scams that will likely increase in the coming weeks when shopping online. Online shopping has grown in popularity at exponential rates since 2020, but the increase in traffic also makes it more lucrative for cyber thieves to trick buyers into scams and steal personal information for financial gain. Beware of ads encouraging users to click on links, account warnings and shipping notifications. If you receive notice or an enticing offer, go directly to the company’s website to verify the offer is legitimate. Cyber thieves are fond of setting up fake e-commerce sites. Whenever possible, look for a physical location and any customer service information. It’s also a good idea to call the merchant to confirm that they are legitimate.
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
You’ll Never Hear Music Play At An Illinois Aldi Store–Here’s Why
Back in the day, when I was employed as a substandard stock-boy and grocery bagger at Pineway Supermarket in Oregon, Illinois, the store constantly had music playing in the background. That was appreciated by country music fans, and fairly well tolerated by those of us who aren't. As a matter...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Police Urge People to Avoid Area Near Oakbrook Center Mall After Accidental Firearm Discharge
Oak Brook police warned people to avoid an area just outside Oakbrook Center Mall Monday afternoon after someone accidentally discharged a firearm. Police said officers were were "working a scene of an accidental firearm discharge" around 1:15 p.m. in Oakbrook Terrace. The incident happened between the JRC Plaza and the...
New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
Illinois Police Add Another Warning To Their Holiday Driving Tips
With the holidays in full swing, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16th through January 2nd, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High/ Get a DUI." traffic safety campaign.
Inmate admits to killing five women in infamous Long Island ‘Torso Killer’ slayings
Long Island, NY prosecutors said Monday that a New Jersey inmate dubbed the “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty to a 1968 slaying near New York City, as well as admitting to four other homicides. Richard Cottingham — believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers — admitted to strangling 23-year-old Diane Cusick on Feb. 15, 1968, at the Green Acres Mall in Nassau County Officials said that in addition to Cusick’s case, he also confessed to four other Long Island slayings, officials said.
IDPH announces new HIV treatment to be available in Illinois next year
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January. The injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments that are available through the State’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program replaces oral medications that need to be taken daily. HIV advocates are praising the state for providing funds that will allow thousands of HIV patients to qualify for full coverage for the costly medication. IDPH officials note that use of Cabenuva is expected to increase medication compliance which will not only improve health outcomes but also potentially reduce transmission of the HIV virus to others.
Young Gunshot Victim Found Dead In La Salle
A senseless tragedy in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called to a home on Marquette Street Sunday morning regarding a 13-year-old boy who was a gunshot victim. The teen was dead upon first responders arriving. An investigation was launched and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
