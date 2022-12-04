How Dolphins' Mike McDaniel restored Tua Tagovailoa's confidence with belief — and a 700-play highlight reel

You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO