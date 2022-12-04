ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Dolphins' Mike McDaniel restored Tua Tagovailoa's confidence with belief — and a 700-play highlight reel

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 3 days ago
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'

The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Sporting News

Saints' Dennis Allen explains why Mark Ingram stepped out of bounds short of first-down marker in key spot vs. Bucs

Mark Ingram could have stepped up. Instead, he stepped out — but there was a reason for that. The fourth quarter of the Week 13 Buccaneers-Saints "Monday Night Football" matchup was one for the ages. Not because of crisp, clean execution and Grade-A football, but because of endless questionable coaching decisions and missed opportunities by players.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on 49ers QB

You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson

ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Dolphins find important solution to big problem

The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 14 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's almost fantasy football playoff time in seasonal leagues, and many owners will be scrambling with six teams on a bye in Week 14. The Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders all get a late rest before the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, creating plenty of start 'em, sit 'em headaches for weary fantasy owners in need of lineup advice.

