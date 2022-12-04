How Dolphins' Mike McDaniel restored Tua Tagovailoa's confidence with belief — and a 700-play highlight reel

Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 thrust into 49ers' QB1 role after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'
The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
NFL world reacts to Titans firing GM Jon Robinson immediately after A.J. Brown revenge game
The Titans made a surprising move on Tuesday ahead of their Week 14 meeting with the Jaguars. It didn't have anything to do with the players on their roster. Instead, it was about the man who created the roster. The Titans announced that they had fired general manager Jon Robinson...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
Saints' Dennis Allen explains why Mark Ingram stepped out of bounds short of first-down marker in key spot vs. Bucs
Mark Ingram could have stepped up. Instead, he stepped out — but there was a reason for that. The fourth quarter of the Week 13 Buccaneers-Saints "Monday Night Football" matchup was one for the ages. Not because of crisp, clean execution and Grade-A football, but because of endless questionable coaching decisions and missed opportunities by players.
How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on 49ers QB
You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.
Baker Mayfield landing spots: 49ers, Dolphins among best fits as Panthers release QB
Imagine former Panthers Baker Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey playing together again in San Francisco, leading the 49ers to the NFC playoffs. That weird scenario could soon become reality. Carolina, after trading with Cleveland to acquire Mayfield late in the summer as its starting quarterback, reportedly is parting ways with him...
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals
Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
Baker Mayfield contract: What Rams owe former Panthers QB after claiming him off waivers
Baker Mayfield's time with the Panthers came to an end on Monday. Carolina announced that it was waiving the fifth-year quarterback less than six months after the team acquired him in a trade with the Browns. Mayfield reportedly asked to be released after falling to the third-string position on the...
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield? QB's request, Carolina's depth chart prompted move
The Panthers brought the Baker Mayfield era to an abrupt end on the Monday following their bye week. Carolina announced that it had released Mayfield, who began the season as the team's starting quarterback, 13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers acquired Mayfield on July 6 from the...
Dolphins find important solution to big problem
The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
Deion Sanders' first press conference as Colorado Buffaloes HC included declaring son Shedeur starting QB
Colorado has found its next head coach. It also appears the Buffaloes have their next starting quarterback. Deion Sanders was introduced as Colorado's head coach on Sunday, and during his speech, he introduced the crowd to his son, Shedeur Sanders, as "your quarterback." "He's going to have to earn it,...
College football world reacts as Hendon Hooker doesn't get invitation to New York as Heisman Trophy finalist
The hits just keep coming for college football. After the College Football Playoff committee was praised for "getting it right" by keeping TCU in the field despite a Big 12 championship game loss, Heisman Trophy voters created a stir by leaving Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker out of the list of finalists.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 14 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's almost fantasy football playoff time in seasonal leagues, and many owners will be scrambling with six teams on a bye in Week 14. The Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders all get a late rest before the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, creating plenty of start 'em, sit 'em headaches for weary fantasy owners in need of lineup advice.
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
