Oregon State

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12. inches, locally up to 18 inches. Local southerly winds gusting. as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin/. Eastern Shasta...
SACRAMENTO, CA
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...

