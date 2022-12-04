Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Seeking Feedback On Cranberry & Slippery Rock Projects
PennDOT is asking for feedback on a couple of projects that were recently completed in Butler County. A brief survey has been posted on PennDOT’s website that is looking for input on both the resurfacing of Route 173 in Slippery Rock and the Freedom Road project in Cranberry Township.
butlerradio.com
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
Fire crews respond to busy Pittsburgh shopping complex
PITTSBURGH — Multiple fire crews responded to a busy Pittsburgh shopping center early Wednesday morning. A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders at Waterworks Mall off of Freeport Road after midnight. Video showed a large hole in the cinema sign. Ladders were placed up against buildings and firefighters were...
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
Update on previously closed downtown Dollar General
A downtown Erie store is looking to reopen after several weeks of being closed. Workers at the Dollar General store on State street are being told to return to work on Thursday. A call to corporate was not returned on Tuesday and workers tell us the company would only say that the store was closed […]
butlerradio.com
Cranberry’s Cardboard Compactor Reopens
Cranberry Township’s cardboard compactor is now open in a different location. The commercial-strength compactor has now moved to its own designated spot with a dedicated driveway at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. Officials remind residents that there are a few perimeters in order to use the compactor. Don’t...
butlerradio.com
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
explore venango
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
wtae.com
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
WYTV.com
Beaver County teacher named Pa. teacher of the year
BEAVER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania has named its 2023 teacher of the year. The winner is from Beaver County, which is about 20 minutes from East Palestine. Ryan Hardesty works for Blackhawk School District as a 7th and 8th grade social studies teacher. He was picked from 12 nominees across the...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnstown
You are looking for the ideal hospital sortlist in the Johnstown region, right? I’m going to give about some hospital that are basically situated in the Johnstown. You will get a average online users reviews, direction, Website Home details, Telephone, and also a direction link from your place. From these hospital ‘, official page, all details has been picked.
butlerradio.com
Carl H. Vinroe III
Born December 13, 1949, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Carl H. Vinroe Jr. and the late Margaret Ann (Heaton) Vinroe. Carl was married to the love of his life, Kay Susan Hutchison on September 14, 1973. They had enjoyed nearly 47 years together until her passing September 2, 2020. Susie and Vinny loved to feed the wildlife at their home and enjoyed being with family. Carl always remembered to send birthday cards with a monetary gift, especially to the younger ones.
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
Rollover crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Boardman on Monday evening.
butlerradio.com
Carol Reges
Carol Reges, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Carol was born on November 19th, 1940 in Butler, PA to the late Robert & Viola Gardner. She selflessly dedicated her life to her family and stayed home to create a loving environment for her children & husband, Melvin “Bud” Reges, who she married in 1961 and was with until his death. Carol was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved watching gameshows & soaps and playing Yahtzee & Bingo. Carol was a very caring & giving person, who was loved by many and will forever be missed. Carol is survived by her sons Robert Reges & Dean (Melanie) Reges and her sister Sharon (Mark) Dillard. Also, by her 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Gina Reges & her sister Darlene King. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Hosts Produce Express Distribution in Meadville
As a widow on fixed income, Doris Newcomer relies on food assistance. "The economy is so bad nowadays and (there's) not a lot of money to go around," said Newcomer. "There isn't a whole lot of money to work with, and I get food stamps." Newcomer isn't alone. She's one...
butlerradio.com
SOI Hosting Coat Drive
Local young people in need will receive help to weather the upcoming winter season at an event later this week. The Butler lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy is joining with District Attorney Rich Goldinger for a distribution of mostly new coats Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the South Main Street location.
WGAL
WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing at Pennsylvania airport
A plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport in Westmoreland County, Pa., on Monday. WGAL's sister station, WTAE, captured footage of the front of the plane sparking as it performed the emergency landing. Fire crews were on standby as the small single-engine plane circled and eventually came in for...
