Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the USTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
4 years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not open for business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building was supposed to be a welcoming place for the public.But $40 million and four years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not renovated or open for business, raising questions of whether that will ever happen.Four years ago, the city committed $40 million for the purchase and renovation of the signature Downtown building, promising to transform it into a one-stop shop for all manner of city services. But four years later, the building is still closed to the public and remains a cavernous shell."If they're not doing that, then why did we spend $40...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Seeking Feedback On Cranberry & Slippery Rock Projects
PennDOT is asking for feedback on a couple of projects that were recently completed in Butler County. A brief survey has been posted on PennDOT’s website that is looking for input on both the resurfacing of Route 173 in Slippery Rock and the Freedom Road project in Cranberry Township.
3 towns in Beaver County planning to merge police forces, create regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three small towns are planning to create the first regional police department in Beaver County. Baden, Freedom and Conway boroughs are considering combining their police forces, which include 11 officers. “We finally got to the point where we have a tentative agreement,” said John Shelkons,...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry’s Cardboard Compactor Reopens
Cranberry Township’s cardboard compactor is now open in a different location. The commercial-strength compactor has now moved to its own designated spot with a dedicated driveway at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. Officials remind residents that there are a few perimeters in order to use the compactor. Don’t...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
Thrillist
An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale
If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore. That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.
butlerradio.com
New Leadership Butler County Class Tackling Three Projects
The new class of Leadership Butler County is undertaking multiple projects for the first time in history. The professional leadership development program will have 29 individuals participating this year. Each class picks a community project to complete, but this year the group is deciding to tackle three different projects. The...
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
butlerradio.com
SRU Receives Grant To Go Toward New Police HQ
Slippery Rock University will soon be building a new headquarters for their police department. The university announced that they were awarded $850,000 in grant funding from the state as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This grant is in addition to a $750,000 RACP award SRU received last year.
butlerradio.com
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Residents Who Need Shoveling Help
Cranberry Township says residents who need help shoveling snow this winter can apply for assistance on their website. The ‘Snow Angels’ program pairs residents and volunteers with each other to help clear snow over the next few months. Cranberry Township sought out volunteers earlier this year, and now they say those who need assistance can fill out a request form.
Local towing companies join together to deliver toys to Pittsburgh foster care service
PITTSBURGH — Local towing companies from across the area came together to deliver toys to a Pittsburgh foster home. Ian McGee with Lucky Auto Recovery said his company was in charge of organizing this year’s Tows for Tots. McGee said towing companies from areas as far west as...
butlerradio.com
Carl H. Vinroe III
Born December 13, 1949, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Carl H. Vinroe Jr. and the late Margaret Ann (Heaton) Vinroe. Carl was married to the love of his life, Kay Susan Hutchison on September 14, 1973. They had enjoyed nearly 47 years together until her passing September 2, 2020. Susie and Vinny loved to feed the wildlife at their home and enjoyed being with family. Carl always remembered to send birthday cards with a monetary gift, especially to the younger ones.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Reminding Residents About Yard Waste Deadline
Cranberry Township is reminding residents that the final days of leaf collection is fast approaching. The township will end their yard waste collection next week. They remind home owners that leaves must be placed in either a green top cart or in a biodegradable paper bags. They ask that you remove dirt, stones, litter, and other debris from the leaves.
Sale of local car dealerships underway
A sale of Sweeney's car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.
butlerradio.com
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
butlerradio.com
Carol Reges
Carol Reges, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Carol was born on November 19th, 1940 in Butler, PA to the late Robert & Viola Gardner. She selflessly dedicated her life to her family and stayed home to create a loving environment for her children & husband, Melvin “Bud” Reges, who she married in 1961 and was with until his death. Carol was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved watching gameshows & soaps and playing Yahtzee & Bingo. Carol was a very caring & giving person, who was loved by many and will forever be missed. Carol is survived by her sons Robert Reges & Dean (Melanie) Reges and her sister Sharon (Mark) Dillard. Also, by her 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Gina Reges & her sister Darlene King. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Comments / 1