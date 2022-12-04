Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Local southerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be difficult with chain controls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is expected over the mountains later Friday into the weekend with major mountain travel impacts expected.

