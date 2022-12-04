Read full article on original website
SOI Hosting Coat Drive
Local young people in need will receive help to weather the upcoming winter season at an event later this week. The Butler lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy is joining with District Attorney Rich Goldinger for a distribution of mostly new coats Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the South Main Street location.
Harmony Beginning ‘Shopping Stolls’
The Harmony Business Association is welcoming the public to see what they have to offer while helping those less fortunate this holiday season. The Shoppes of Harmony will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow for a Shopping Stroll. Christmas gift wrapping will take place at Stewart Hall next to the museum for a donation to the Southwest Butler Food Bank.
New Leadership Butler County Class Tackling Three Projects
The new class of Leadership Butler County is undertaking multiple projects for the first time in history. The professional leadership development program will have 29 individuals participating this year. Each class picks a community project to complete, but this year the group is deciding to tackle three different projects. The...
SRU Receives Grant To Go Toward New Police HQ
Slippery Rock University will soon be building a new headquarters for their police department. The university announced that they were awarded $850,000 in grant funding from the state as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This grant is in addition to a $750,000 RACP award SRU received last year.
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Residents Who Need Shoveling Help
Cranberry Township says residents who need help shoveling snow this winter can apply for assistance on their website. The ‘Snow Angels’ program pairs residents and volunteers with each other to help clear snow over the next few months. Cranberry Township sought out volunteers earlier this year, and now they say those who need assistance can fill out a request form.
It’s a bug so destructive, if you see it, you should kill it!
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Brooke County, and agriculture experts say it’s just a matter of time before it’s all over the northern panhandle. It feeds on crops like grapes and hops, and it ruins trees like black walnut and maple. The...
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
Carol Reges
Carol Reges, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Carol was born on November 19th, 1940 in Butler, PA to the late Robert & Viola Gardner. She selflessly dedicated her life to her family and stayed home to create a loving environment for her children & husband, Melvin “Bud” Reges, who she married in 1961 and was with until his death. Carol was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved watching gameshows & soaps and playing Yahtzee & Bingo. Carol was a very caring & giving person, who was loved by many and will forever be missed. Carol is survived by her sons Robert Reges & Dean (Melanie) Reges and her sister Sharon (Mark) Dillard. Also, by her 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Gina Reges & her sister Darlene King. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Local craft show draws almost 2,000
The 51st American Holiday at The Butler Arts & Crafts Show happened Sunday.
Pet of the Day 12/6/22
Honey came to us as a stray so we don’t have background information for her. She got her name because she is super sweet. Unfortunately, Honey is positive for heartworm and lyme, but she is under treatment for both. She will be spayed as soon as possible. Honey is a typical hound who loves to be outside using her nose and her voice. She also has a healthy appetite. Honey seems to do well with other dogs, but she would like to meet any other dogs in the household prior to adoption. If this gorgeous girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Honey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Local towing companies join together to deliver toys to Pittsburgh foster care service
PITTSBURGH — Local towing companies from across the area came together to deliver toys to a Pittsburgh foster home. Ian McGee with Lucky Auto Recovery said his company was in charge of organizing this year’s Tows for Tots. McGee said towing companies from areas as far west as...
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
Butler School Board Approves Naloxone Policy
The Butler Area School District has made a policy change that will soon make the overdose reversal drug Naloxone available in school facilities. At their meeting Monday night, the Butler School Board approved the second reading of the policy by a vote of 8 to 1. Superintendent Dr. Brian White...
Cranberry’s Cardboard Compactor Reopens
Cranberry Township’s cardboard compactor is now open in a different location. The commercial-strength compactor has now moved to its own designated spot with a dedicated driveway at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. Officials remind residents that there are a few perimeters in order to use the compactor. Don’t...
Hearing held on unbecoming conduct of Pittsburgh police officers
PITTSBURGH — The Independent Citizen Police Review Board held a virtual hearing Tuesday evening, focused on unbecoming conduct of Pittsburgh police officers. "If an officer has been rude, discourteous, done something that's unbecoming to the civilian's eyes any way, it's an opportunity for them to come and tell the board about it," said Beth Pittinger, executive director of the review board.
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
Carl H. Vinroe III
Born December 13, 1949, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Carl H. Vinroe Jr. and the late Margaret Ann (Heaton) Vinroe. Carl was married to the love of his life, Kay Susan Hutchison on September 14, 1973. They had enjoyed nearly 47 years together until her passing September 2, 2020. Susie and Vinny loved to feed the wildlife at their home and enjoyed being with family. Carl always remembered to send birthday cards with a monetary gift, especially to the younger ones.
