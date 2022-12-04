Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
butlerradio.com
New Leadership Butler County Class Tackling Three Projects
The new class of Leadership Butler County is undertaking multiple projects for the first time in history. The professional leadership development program will have 29 individuals participating this year. Each class picks a community project to complete, but this year the group is deciding to tackle three different projects. The...
butlerradio.com
SOI Hosting Coat Drive
Local young people in need will receive help to weather the upcoming winter season at an event later this week. The Butler lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy is joining with District Attorney Rich Goldinger for a distribution of mostly new coats Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the South Main Street location.
Sewickley's annual Light Up Night celebration draws a big crowd to the borough
Thousands packed Broad and Beaver streets in Sewickley to kick off the holiday season. The borough’s annual Light Up Night celebration brought in families from multiple communities on Dec. 2. “It’s a nice way to meet the community and see the families having holiday fun,” said Sharon Klugh of...
butlerradio.com
Carol Reges
Carol Reges, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Carol was born on November 19th, 1940 in Butler, PA to the late Robert & Viola Gardner. She selflessly dedicated her life to her family and stayed home to create a loving environment for her children & husband, Melvin “Bud” Reges, who she married in 1961 and was with until his death. Carol was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved watching gameshows & soaps and playing Yahtzee & Bingo. Carol was a very caring & giving person, who was loved by many and will forever be missed. Carol is survived by her sons Robert Reges & Dean (Melanie) Reges and her sister Sharon (Mark) Dillard. Also, by her 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Gina Reges & her sister Darlene King. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park author publishes Christmas-themed romance novel
Online dating is now commonplace, and its veterans have stories from it that cover the gamut from the completely sublime to the totally ridiculous. There are some matches where the couples end up being remarkably compatible and they embark on years of togetherness. Then, of course, there are plenty of dates from hell, where dates look absolutely nothing like their flattering profile photos, they engage in boorish behavior, or they are totally unable to carry a conversation.
butlerradio.com
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Residents Who Need Shoveling Help
Cranberry Township says residents who need help shoveling snow this winter can apply for assistance on their website. The ‘Snow Angels’ program pairs residents and volunteers with each other to help clear snow over the next few months. Cranberry Township sought out volunteers earlier this year, and now they say those who need assistance can fill out a request form.
butlerradio.com
SRU Receives Grant To Go Toward New Police HQ
Slippery Rock University will soon be building a new headquarters for their police department. The university announced that they were awarded $850,000 in grant funding from the state as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This grant is in addition to a $750,000 RACP award SRU received last year.
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Seeking Feedback On Cranberry & Slippery Rock Projects
PennDOT is asking for feedback on a couple of projects that were recently completed in Butler County. A brief survey has been posted on PennDOT’s website that is looking for input on both the resurfacing of Route 173 in Slippery Rock and the Freedom Road project in Cranberry Township.
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
uncoveringpa.com
What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA
I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
butlerradio.com
Carl H. Vinroe III
Born December 13, 1949, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Carl H. Vinroe Jr. and the late Margaret Ann (Heaton) Vinroe. Carl was married to the love of his life, Kay Susan Hutchison on September 14, 1973. They had enjoyed nearly 47 years together until her passing September 2, 2020. Susie and Vinny loved to feed the wildlife at their home and enjoyed being with family. Carl always remembered to send birthday cards with a monetary gift, especially to the younger ones.
Local towing companies join together to deliver toys to Pittsburgh foster care service
PITTSBURGH — Local towing companies from across the area came together to deliver toys to a Pittsburgh foster home. Ian McGee with Lucky Auto Recovery said his company was in charge of organizing this year’s Tows for Tots. McGee said towing companies from areas as far west as...
kool1033fm.com
BODY OF MISSING CLARION TEEN FOUND
A missing teen from the County and Township of Clarion was found deceased late Saturday afternoon. ExploreJeffersonPA.Com reports the body of 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. The published report adds It is believed that Harrigan ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, November 24.
Trail towns poised to capitalize on increasing access, popularity of rails-to-trails
Lauren Edinger and her husband, Edd Velez, whitewashed an antique tin ceiling in their future ice cream and sandwich shop in the former J.H. Shoop & Sons building in Freeport. The repurposing of the century-plus-old retail building — home to one of the oldest family-owned men’s clothing stores in the country when it closed in 2005 after 175 years — is part of the renaissance of businesses in the riverside borough.
butlerradio.com
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Beginning ‘Shopping Stolls’
The Harmony Business Association is welcoming the public to see what they have to offer while helping those less fortunate this holiday season. The Shoppes of Harmony will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow for a Shopping Stroll. Christmas gift wrapping will take place at Stewart Hall next to the museum for a donation to the Southwest Butler Food Bank.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
