Carol Reges, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Carol was born on November 19th, 1940 in Butler, PA to the late Robert & Viola Gardner. She selflessly dedicated her life to her family and stayed home to create a loving environment for her children & husband, Melvin “Bud” Reges, who she married in 1961 and was with until his death. Carol was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She also loved watching gameshows & soaps and playing Yahtzee & Bingo. Carol was a very caring & giving person, who was loved by many and will forever be missed. Carol is survived by her sons Robert Reges & Dean (Melanie) Reges and her sister Sharon (Mark) Dillard. Also, by her 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Gina Reges & her sister Darlene King. All services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO