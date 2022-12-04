Read full article on original website
Related
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told...
KFOR
Rick Scott defends ‘good, quality’ Senate candidates following Georgia runoff loss
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday defended the GOP’s crop of midterm Senate nominees and pushed back on accusations that candidate quality was the reason for their downfall. Scott, who led the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, lamented the party’s losses following Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory over Republican Herschel...
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday urged members of her party to stop discouraging early voting and vote by mail. “Our voters need to vote early,” McDaniel told Fox News. “I have said this over and over again. There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early.’ And […]
Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll
A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says the U.S. faces 'epidemic of hate' amid recent surge of antisemitism
Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, hosted a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the recent surge of antisemitism in the U.S., NPR reports. In a speech, Emhoff warned attendees of an "epidemic of hate facing our country." "Words matter," Emhoff said. "People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud; they are screaming them." Several White House officials joined Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, including Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Biden's special envoy to monitor antisemitism; domestic policy adviser Susan Rice; and Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms. Representatives from more than a dozen leaders in the Jewish community attended...
Bill restricting big cat ownership made famous by ‘Tiger King’ heads to Biden’s desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bill to restrict private ownership of big cats like tigers that was made famous by the “Tiger King” Netflix series, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate and will head to President Biden’s desk. Biden is expected to sign the bill, having released a statement of support for the […]
KFOR
Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
Congress is poised to use the annual defense policy bill to eliminate the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — a major concession by President Biden’s Democratic allies that helps clear the way to passing the sweeping package before year’s end. In a compromise with Republicans, House Democrats...
Supreme Court takes up elections case that could reshape voting
The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency.
KFOR
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
KFOR
Conservative justices signal support for web designer opposed to same-sex marriage
Conservative members of the Supreme Court on Monday signaled support for a Colorado web designer who claims the First Amendment shields her from having to provide services for same-sex weddings in violation of her conscience. For more than two hours of argument, the court explored whether Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would...
SCOTUS hears case arguing LGBTQ rights, freedom of speech violations
The U.S. Supreme Court is tasked with deciding whether a wedding website designer is allowed to refuse to make websites for same-sex couples.
Comments / 0