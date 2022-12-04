ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told...
FLORIDA STATE
KFOR

RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday urged members of her party to stop discouraging early voting and vote by mail. “Our voters need to vote early,” McDaniel told Fox News. “I have said this over and over again. There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early.’ And […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll

A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
UTAH STATE
The Week

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says the U.S. faces 'epidemic of hate' amid recent surge of antisemitism

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, hosted a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the recent surge of antisemitism in the U.S., NPR reports. In a speech, Emhoff warned attendees of an "epidemic of hate facing our country." "Words matter," Emhoff said. "People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud; they are screaming them." Several White House officials joined Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, including Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Biden's special envoy to monitor antisemitism; domestic policy adviser Susan Rice; and Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms. Representatives from more than a dozen leaders in the Jewish community attended...
KFOR

Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate

Congress is poised to use the annual defense policy bill to eliminate the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — a major concession by President Biden’s Democratic allies that helps clear the way to passing the sweeping package before year’s end. In a compromise with Republicans, House Democrats...
KFOR

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
MARYLAND STATE

