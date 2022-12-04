Read full article on original website
3 towns in Beaver County planning to merge police forces, create regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three small towns are planning to create the first regional police department in Beaver County. Baden, Freedom and Conway boroughs are considering combining their police forces, which include 11 officers. “We finally got to the point where we have a tentative agreement,” said John Shelkons,...
Thrillist
An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale
If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore. That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.
4 years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not open for business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building was supposed to be a welcoming place for the public.But $40 million and four years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not renovated or open for business, raising questions of whether that will ever happen.Four years ago, the city committed $40 million for the purchase and renovation of the signature Downtown building, promising to transform it into a one-stop shop for all manner of city services. But four years later, the building is still closed to the public and remains a cavernous shell."If they're not doing that, then why did we spend $40...
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Reminding Residents About Yard Waste Deadline
Cranberry Township is reminding residents that the final days of leaf collection is fast approaching. The township will end their yard waste collection next week. They remind home owners that leaves must be placed in either a green top cart or in a biodegradable paper bags. They ask that you remove dirt, stones, litter, and other debris from the leaves.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
wbut.com
Cohen Joins Shapiro Transition Committee
A well-known member of the Butler community is taking on a leadership role in the committee that will advise Pennsylvania’s next governor. Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau President Jack Cohen has been named to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development. This advisory committee will...
wbut.com
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
Local towing companies join together to deliver toys to Pittsburgh foster care service
PITTSBURGH — Local towing companies from across the area came together to deliver toys to a Pittsburgh foster home. Ian McGee with Lucky Auto Recovery said his company was in charge of organizing this year’s Tows for Tots. McGee said towing companies from areas as far west as...
WYTV.com
Owner of local car dealerships agrees to sale
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Mahoning Valley’s oldest family-owner car dealerships will be changing hands. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC has agreed to sell its assets to #1 Cochran, one of the largest auto groups in the Pittsburgh area. The transaction is pending formal approval by General Motors and is anticipated to close in mid-January 2023, according to a news release from Sweeney.
27 First News
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
wbut.com
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
uncoveringpa.com
What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA
I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
wbut.com
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merger of two Beaver County parishes
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Two parishes are set to merge at the start of the new year in Beaver County. The new Saint Augustine Parish will be made up of the Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and the Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls, Chippewa, and Darlington areas. It's set to happen on January 2. Bishop David Zubik said the merger comes after extensive consultation with parishioners. They also said parishes prioritize resources for missions instead of maintenance costs.
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
