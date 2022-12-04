ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonia, PA

wbut.com

PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge

Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Cranberry Twp. Reminding Residents About Yard Waste Deadline

Cranberry Township is reminding residents that the final days of leaf collection is fast approaching. The township will end their yard waste collection next week. They remind home owners that leaves must be placed in either a green top cart or in a biodegradable paper bags. They ask that you remove dirt, stones, litter, and other debris from the leaves.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Trail towns poised to capitalize on increasing access, popularity of rails-to-trails

Lauren Edinger and her husband, Edd Velez, whitewashed an antique tin ceiling in their future ice cream and sandwich shop in the former J.H. Shoop & Sons building in Freeport. The repurposing of the century-plus-old retail building — home to one of the oldest family-owned men’s clothing stores in the country when it closed in 2005 after 175 years — is part of the renaissance of businesses in the riverside borough.
FREEPORT, PA
wbut.com

Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident

The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
MARS, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wdadradio.com

COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Yukon residents oppose expansion of landfill and new toxic waste dump

YUKON, Pa. (KKA) - Residents in Yukon, Westmoreland County say they don't want to see an already massive landfill nearby get bigger.The company that owns the facility is asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to OK a permit to expand the facility and allow a new toxic waste dump. The company wants to dump untreated toxic waste in a new $14 million state-of-the-art containment area and it's safe. Residents say they've heard that before and they don't trust the company nor the DEP.To give you an idea of how big the Max Environmental Yukon landfill is: it's about 160...
YUKON, PA
wisr680.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
BUTLER, PA
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

