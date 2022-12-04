Read full article on original website
wbut.com
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Reminding Residents About Yard Waste Deadline
Cranberry Township is reminding residents that the final days of leaf collection is fast approaching. The township will end their yard waste collection next week. They remind home owners that leaves must be placed in either a green top cart or in a biodegradable paper bags. They ask that you remove dirt, stones, litter, and other debris from the leaves.
3 towns in Beaver County planning to merge police forces, create regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three small towns are planning to create the first regional police department in Beaver County. Baden, Freedom and Conway boroughs are considering combining their police forces, which include 11 officers. “We finally got to the point where we have a tentative agreement,” said John Shelkons,...
Four fires around the Pittsburgh area since Sunday
Four fires in the Pittsburgh area since Sunday morning. The number of blazes typically increases when temperatures drop below freezing and this winter is no exception.
Trail towns poised to capitalize on increasing access, popularity of rails-to-trails
Lauren Edinger and her husband, Edd Velez, whitewashed an antique tin ceiling in their future ice cream and sandwich shop in the former J.H. Shoop & Sons building in Freeport. The repurposing of the century-plus-old retail building — home to one of the oldest family-owned men’s clothing stores in the country when it closed in 2005 after 175 years — is part of the renaissance of businesses in the riverside borough.
wbut.com
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
1 hurt in Pepsi truck crash in Mercer County
One person was hurt and a road was closed this morning following a crash in Mercer County.
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
wdadradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
Crews respond to McCandless hospital for report of smoke; Scene quickly cleared
Fire crews responded to AHN McCandless Neighborhood Hospital on Duncan Avenue early this morning for a report of smoke. The call came through after 3 a.m. Crews appeared to access the roof with a ladder, but quickly cleared the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Local towing companies join together to deliver toys to Pittsburgh foster care service
PITTSBURGH — Local towing companies from across the area came together to deliver toys to a Pittsburgh foster home. Ian McGee with Lucky Auto Recovery said his company was in charge of organizing this year’s Tows for Tots. McGee said towing companies from areas as far west as...
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
Yukon residents oppose expansion of landfill and new toxic waste dump
YUKON, Pa. (KKA) - Residents in Yukon, Westmoreland County say they don't want to see an already massive landfill nearby get bigger.The company that owns the facility is asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to OK a permit to expand the facility and allow a new toxic waste dump. The company wants to dump untreated toxic waste in a new $14 million state-of-the-art containment area and it's safe. Residents say they've heard that before and they don't trust the company nor the DEP.To give you an idea of how big the Max Environmental Yukon landfill is: it's about 160...
wisr680.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
Farmers Bank gets approval for deeper step into Pa.
Farmers National Banc has received approval to take a deeper step into western Pennsylvania.
pbrtv.com
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
