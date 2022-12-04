Read full article on original website
Harmony Beginning ‘Shopping Stolls’
The Harmony Business Association is welcoming the public to see what they have to offer while helping those less fortunate this holiday season. The Shoppes of Harmony will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow for a Shopping Stroll. Christmas gift wrapping will take place at Stewart Hall next to the museum for a donation to the Southwest Butler Food Bank.
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
It’s a bug so destructive, if you see it, you should kill it!
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Brooke County, and agriculture experts say it’s just a matter of time before it’s all over the northern panhandle. It feeds on crops like grapes and hops, and it ruins trees like black walnut and maple. The...
Glade Run On The Diamond To Serve As Warming Center
A new location will be the warming center in Butler for those experiencing homelessness. Glade Run Lutheran Services will be operating the center starting today through the end of March at their new location on the Diamond in the City of Butler. The warming center will give residents who are...
Pet of the Day 12/6/22
Honey came to us as a stray so we don’t have background information for her. She got her name because she is super sweet. Unfortunately, Honey is positive for heartworm and lyme, but she is under treatment for both. She will be spayed as soon as possible. Honey is a typical hound who loves to be outside using her nose and her voice. She also has a healthy appetite. Honey seems to do well with other dogs, but she would like to meet any other dogs in the household prior to adoption. If this gorgeous girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Honey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Cohen Joins Shapiro Transition Committee
A well-known member of the Butler community is taking on a leadership role in the committee that will advise Pennsylvania’s next governor. Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau President Jack Cohen has been named to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development. This advisory committee will...
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
96-year-old makes 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Santa's elves are hard at work getting ready for the holidays, and so is 96-year-old Ed Higinbotham. Called "Santa's #1 Helper" by Pennsylvania State Police, Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of troopers and Higinbotham with some of his creations on Monday.He's been spreading holiday cheer this way since the 80s, police said. He spoke with KDKA's Ross Guidotti in 2019. When asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child's Christmas, he said, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is an adult male Chihuahua & Miniature Pinscher mix. He is house-trained, spayed, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is quiet, curious, smart, gentle, and loyal. For...
Dept. Of Health: Flu Cases Surging
The state Department of Health says the number of flu cases is surging. The latest data showed that for the last week of November, there were over 17,000 confirmed cases of the flu. That’s the most in a week since 2014. In Butler County, the number of confirmed cases...
New chief of police appointed in Mercer County
The city of Hermitage has a new police chief.
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
