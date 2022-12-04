Honey came to us as a stray so we don’t have background information for her. She got her name because she is super sweet. Unfortunately, Honey is positive for heartworm and lyme, but she is under treatment for both. She will be spayed as soon as possible. Honey is a typical hound who loves to be outside using her nose and her voice. She also has a healthy appetite. Honey seems to do well with other dogs, but she would like to meet any other dogs in the household prior to adoption. If this gorgeous girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Honey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

1 DAY AGO