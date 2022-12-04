Read full article on original website
wbut.com
Butler Native Returns For Author Talk
The public is invited to attend a free event later this week to hear from a local author. The Butler Area Public Library is hosting Butler native Janet Gall Piper, to read from her new historical fiction novel “From the Drop of Heaven” and sign copies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
wbut.com
Slippery Rock Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in the Russell Wright Alumni House followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The Governance Committee...
wbut.com
Harmony Beginning ‘Shopping Stolls’
The Harmony Business Association is welcoming the public to see what they have to offer while helping those less fortunate this holiday season. The Shoppes of Harmony will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow for a Shopping Stroll. Christmas gift wrapping will take place at Stewart Hall next to the museum for a donation to the Southwest Butler Food Bank.
wbut.com
Cohen Joins Shapiro Transition Committee
A well-known member of the Butler community is taking on a leadership role in the committee that will advise Pennsylvania’s next governor. Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau President Jack Cohen has been named to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development. This advisory committee will...
wbut.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
wbut.com
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
wbut.com
Mars Discussing Safety Protocols After Accident
The Mars Area School District is working with other groups to maximize safety after a student was struck by a vehicle attempting to cross Route 228 last week. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from Superintendent Dr. Mark about a meeting that took place Tuesday that included district administrators along with representatives of Adams Township, PennDOT, Sheetz, and GetGo.
wbut.com
Dept. Of Health: Flu Cases Surging
The state Department of Health says the number of flu cases is surging. The latest data showed that for the last week of November, there were over 17,000 confirmed cases of the flu. That’s the most in a week since 2014. In Butler County, the number of confirmed cases...
wbut.com
Remains Found Believed To Belong To Missing Woman
Law enforcement in neighboring Armstrong County believes remains of a missing Butler woman have been found. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside in Worthington Township. The license plate was registered to Darlene Harbison. Human remains have been located near the motorcycle...
wbut.com
Driver Charged In Fatal Cranberry Township Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident Sunday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The three vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road. Cranberry Township Police say 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin of Aliquippa was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 19...
wbut.com
Crash Victim’s Mother Thanks First Responder; Man Recovering
The man involved in a fiery crash is on the road to recovery, but is facing an uphill battle. 36-year-old Ryan Davidson of Butler suffered a seizure while driving on Fairground Hill Road last week in Butler Township. His vehicle went off the road and eventually caught fire. He was rescued by township police and fire fighters.
