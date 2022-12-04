ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?

AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
NEWSBTC

Cardano And Rocketize Token Are Million-Dollar Crypto Assets In The Market Right Now

With thousands of coins flooding the crypto market on a daily basis, it can be quite difficult to recognize the ones that have something to offer. Even amidst the thousands of different coins flooding the crypto market, some crypto assets are interested in revolutionizing the crypto industry. The crypto industry is very important to the financial wave sweeping the world now. Thanks to the crypto sphere, the average investor has the ability to control what investments he puts money into. He is also in a position to earn higher returns from his investments.
NEWSBTC

Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?

The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?

Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC

LINK Price Keeps Steady With 7% Surge In Last 7 Days, But Things Might Change

LINK, within the last 30 days, has already visited the $5 region twice, changing hands at $5.96 at one point in November 10 and going to as low as $5.69 on November 21. Since then, the Chainlink network crypto asset has managed to recapture the $6 and $7 territories and is doing a great job at sustaining the latter.
NEWSBTC

CoinEx’s Fifth Anniversary: Striving for an Easier Crypto Future

The world will celebrate Christmas Eve on December 24, 2022, a day that also marks the fifth anniversary of CoinEx, a long-standing crypto exchange. December 2017 witnessed a new crypto boom. Back then, crypto platforms recorded rapid growth in a bull market, and many users in traditional finance also swarmed into the crypto space. During the market boom, all sorts of crypto exchanges cropped up. Meanwhile, CoinEx, which was also launched in December 2017, might not be the shining star among all those exchanges, but it earned a spot in a cutthroat market relying on its strong team capacity, user-friendly products, and satisfying services.
NEWSBTC

SHIB Falls From 10th Spot As Whales Move To Other Crypto Assets

As investors look to consolidate profitable positions, big moves are being made in the crypto market, and recently top Ethereum whales have switched their assets from SHIB to other coins. This move has removed the popular meme coin from their list of top ten assets. Shiba Inu is also feeling...
NEWSBTC

Wild.io Redefines Online Gambling with 10 BTC Welcome Package and Unique Features

Wild.io is the newest kid on the crypto casino block, ready to make any player’s wildest dreams come true. The newest addition to the online crypto gambling world allows users to play with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Cardano, Tether, Tron, Dogecoin, and Binance Coin.
NEWSBTC

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) Investors Look Towards Sparklo (SPRK) Presale

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) investors are now looking for alternative investments. This is after Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM failed to deliver profitable returns during the bear market. Now, investors are more interested in participating in Sparklo presale. Chainlink (LINK) Is Not Doing Good Now. Chainlink (LINK) team recently...
NEWSBTC

A new crypto casino metaverse is making headlines as the first crypto-based slots builder

WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) renDoge (Wrapped DogeCoin) WBTC – A game changer for the bitcoin casino scene. Recently, iGaming sites has started to accept various cryptos but primarily the big one, Bitcoin. This is something that has been integrated into this new project of Zamsino.Integrating WBTC as a deposit alternative is likely going to open up door for the project as now Bitcoin holders can still use the project without divesting their assets from Bitcoin to Ethereum.
NEWSBTC

Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership

Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership which will see the new holiday booking platform – Staynex – become the club’s official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner. Introducing Staynex. LABS Group are building Staynex, the next generation online holiday booking platform. They plan to make...
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Pre-Sale Appealing to Ethereum (ETH) And Solana (SOL) Holders

Design is one of the issues affecting the blockchain industry and potentially delaying adoption. Most blockchains, in this case, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), exist as separate silos that cannot communicate with each other. Each blockchain’s users can only conduct transactions on that blockchain. Connecting Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as well as all other chains, unlocks untapped potential for blockchain technology. This is the drive behind blockchain bridging solutions.

