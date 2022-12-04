Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?
AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
NEWSBTC
Cardano And Rocketize Token Are Million-Dollar Crypto Assets In The Market Right Now
With thousands of coins flooding the crypto market on a daily basis, it can be quite difficult to recognize the ones that have something to offer. Even amidst the thousands of different coins flooding the crypto market, some crypto assets are interested in revolutionizing the crypto industry. The crypto industry is very important to the financial wave sweeping the world now. Thanks to the crypto sphere, the average investor has the ability to control what investments he puts money into. He is also in a position to earn higher returns from his investments.
NEWSBTC
$14m Crypto Presale IMPT Lists on Exchanges 14th December! Buy Before Presale Ends This Week
IMPT’s presale is drawing to a close and the next step for the token is a listing on the major decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap – leaving investors less than a week to secure tokens at presale prices. The token will receive greater exposure than during its presale when...
NEWSBTC
Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?
The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Token Will Take Investors To Space As Presale Peaks Interest, Comparing To Eos And Litecoin
Post-Covid life is not all about crises; it also comes with surprises, and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is one of them. Cryptocurrency market volume is increasing daily, making it very tough for newcomers to make their way into the crowd. Despite this fact, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) will be the finest meme coin in history.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC
Filecoin (FIL) and Flow (FLOW) Continue To Crash As Sparklo (SPRK) Experiences A Bull Run
After a bearish trend, there will come a consolidation which will eventually lead to a price ascension; this is the general process of the cryptocurrency market. However, the current market is still showing signs of a downturn as many coins like Filecoin (FIL), and Flow (FLOW) continue to crash. On...
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies That Are Down-To-Earth To Control The Crypto Market Soon Are Ripple, Chiliz, And Runfy.
“Pride comes before a fall” is an adage that speaks of the truth. On that note, if a cryptocurrency is ready to stay humble to meet the needs of its users, just like Runfy (RNF), then it is on its way to happy days for both its users and itself. Stay put on this piece for more secrets.
NEWSBTC
LINK Price Keeps Steady With 7% Surge In Last 7 Days, But Things Might Change
LINK, within the last 30 days, has already visited the $5 region twice, changing hands at $5.96 at one point in November 10 and going to as low as $5.69 on November 21. Since then, the Chainlink network crypto asset has managed to recapture the $6 and $7 territories and is doing a great job at sustaining the latter.
NEWSBTC
CoinEx’s Fifth Anniversary: Striving for an Easier Crypto Future
The world will celebrate Christmas Eve on December 24, 2022, a day that also marks the fifth anniversary of CoinEx, a long-standing crypto exchange. December 2017 witnessed a new crypto boom. Back then, crypto platforms recorded rapid growth in a bull market, and many users in traditional finance also swarmed into the crypto space. During the market boom, all sorts of crypto exchanges cropped up. Meanwhile, CoinEx, which was also launched in December 2017, might not be the shining star among all those exchanges, but it earned a spot in a cutthroat market relying on its strong team capacity, user-friendly products, and satisfying services.
NEWSBTC
SHIB Falls From 10th Spot As Whales Move To Other Crypto Assets
As investors look to consolidate profitable positions, big moves are being made in the crypto market, and recently top Ethereum whales have switched their assets from SHIB to other coins. This move has removed the popular meme coin from their list of top ten assets. Shiba Inu is also feeling...
NEWSBTC
Wild.io Redefines Online Gambling with 10 BTC Welcome Package and Unique Features
Wild.io is the newest kid on the crypto casino block, ready to make any player’s wildest dreams come true. The newest addition to the online crypto gambling world allows users to play with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Cardano, Tether, Tron, Dogecoin, and Binance Coin.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) Investors Look Towards Sparklo (SPRK) Presale
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) investors are now looking for alternative investments. This is after Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM failed to deliver profitable returns during the bear market. Now, investors are more interested in participating in Sparklo presale. Chainlink (LINK) Is Not Doing Good Now. Chainlink (LINK) team recently...
NEWSBTC
300% From Oryen Network Only The Start, +600% On The Horizon, These Gains Not Possible From BNB Or TRX
There are exceptional projects in the crypto space, which have always been a boon for their investors. These projects launched with a low initial price. However, those prices have since grown many times over the initial price. An excellent example of such projects is BNB and TRX. Binance Coin (BNB)...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network offers a Golden Opportunity to invest early into a Presale Gem, while Chiliz, Cronos, and Algorand disappoint
There are a few ways to choose from when it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, and one of them is to invest in presales. This is a great way to get in on the ground floor of a new project at the best price possible. However, presales often have limited spots, so it is essential to research and invest promptly.
NEWSBTC
Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) Are Expected to Decline Further, While Sparklo (SPRK) Grow
Even as the broad crypto market shows signs of recovery, Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) are declining. As a result, many cryptocurrencies have pumped, while some have yet to be able to take off. This is why investors must seize the opportunity to invest in alternative investments like Sparklo, which...
NEWSBTC
A new crypto casino metaverse is making headlines as the first crypto-based slots builder
WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) renDoge (Wrapped DogeCoin) WBTC – A game changer for the bitcoin casino scene. Recently, iGaming sites has started to accept various cryptos but primarily the big one, Bitcoin. This is something that has been integrated into this new project of Zamsino.Integrating WBTC as a deposit alternative is likely going to open up door for the project as now Bitcoin holders can still use the project without divesting their assets from Bitcoin to Ethereum.
NEWSBTC
Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership
Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership which will see the new holiday booking platform – Staynex – become the club’s official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner. Introducing Staynex. LABS Group are building Staynex, the next generation online holiday booking platform. They plan to make...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Pre-Sale Appealing to Ethereum (ETH) And Solana (SOL) Holders
Design is one of the issues affecting the blockchain industry and potentially delaying adoption. Most blockchains, in this case, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), exist as separate silos that cannot communicate with each other. Each blockchain’s users can only conduct transactions on that blockchain. Connecting Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as well as all other chains, unlocks untapped potential for blockchain technology. This is the drive behind blockchain bridging solutions.
Comments / 0