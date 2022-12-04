ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Meet the Mosquito Man, who is on a quest — bite by bite — to understand why Colorado is a West Nile virus hot spot

The Mosquito Man enters his lab with the energy of a kid bounding into a Chuck E. Cheese. All his friends are inside. There in one small screen-and-plexiglass enclosure is Sabethes cyaneus, a mosquito with an iridescent blue body and feathery paddles — what one researcher has called the “Hollywood showgirls of the mosquito world.” They float inside the box like dandelion seeds in the breeze.
Opinion: Voters bought the misinformation that I was soft on crime

In a small corner of Colorado, a 35-year-old judge, appointed in the wake of the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd to foster criminal justice reform, lost her retention vote after two years in office. She was the only Colorado judge out of 135 to be voted out this year. She is former La Plata County Court Judge Anne Woods. She is me.
