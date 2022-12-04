France vs Poland live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 round of 16 game for free online, team news

France vs Poland live stream, date, time, channels

The France vs Poland live stream takes place today (Sunday Dec. 4).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 p.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 5).

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Although the pressure was off France suddenly looked a lot more vulnerable in their defeat to Tunisia. Still, the return of the big-name stars should be enough to see off a Poland side that only qualified on goal difference but knockout football is anything but predictable.

France head into this game as massive favorites against a lackluster Poland side. But there are reasons to believe an upset could happen. Ignoring the Tunisia loss (where the holders were already through as group winners) there have been some cracks in their usually imperious performances. Conceding the first goal to Australia was not in the plan and against Denmark they were slightly fortunate to run out 2-1 winners. They may have Mbappe but this is a France side yet to keep a clean sheet. The France vs Poland live stream could be closer than you think and well worth watching, here’s what you need to know.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch France vs Poland anywhere

The France vs Poland live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

France vs Poland live streams by country

How to watch the France vs Poland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs Poland stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV : the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month , allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock . The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the France vs Poland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX. View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN. View Deal

How to watch the France vs Poland live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the France vs Poland live stream on TSN , the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a France vs Poland live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN .

How to watch the France vs Poland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the France vs Poland live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer . You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a France vs Poland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the France vs Poland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the France vs Poland live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand .

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the France vs Poland live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the France vs Poland live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

France vs Poland preview

Let’s be honest, this France squad is full of some of the best players in the world. All across the pitch, there are players who have been there and won it. Even manager Didier Deschamps, one of three men to win the World Cup as a manager and player, is a star. By scoring two against Australia, Olivier Giroud became his country’s all-time leading scorer, but it is only a matter of time before Kylian Mbappe, still only 23, overtakes him. The PSG forward is undoubtedly the biggest name in the side and one of the best players in the world. With three goals already to his name he will be looking to fire Les Bleus into the quarter finals.

Poland have looked less than impressive in the group stage. A 2-0 defeat to Argentina was enough to see them qualify ahead of Mexico on goal difference, but a drab 0-0 with the Mexicans and a smash-and-grab 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia have not made them popular with the neutral. Manager Czesław Michniewicz will not care, this is already his side’s best performance since 1986. In Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, and Piotr Zielinski, the Eagles do have players who can hurt any side, even the world champions.

The France vs Poland live stream will see some of the most famous attacking players in the world compete against each other, and it's France's first real test, this could be an unmissable match.

France vs Poland team news

Didier Deschamps has made nine changes to the side that lost to Tunisia. This isn't a huge surprise as the starting XI for that final group game was a heavily rotated side with the majority of key players rested. The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Kylian Mbappe are restored to the side, while Huge Lloris makes his 142nd appearance for his national side , equally the record set by Lilian Thuram.

Czesław Michniewicz has his pick of players as Poland are relatively injury free as it stands. As expected Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski all start, but there are two changes from the team's last group stage game against Argentina: Jakub Kaminski and Sebastian Szymanski replace Krystian Bielik and Karol Swiderski.

Here's how they line up:

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Poland: Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Kaminski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Frankowski, Szymanski, Lewandowski.