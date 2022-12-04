ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Motley Fool

Why Cracker Barrel Stock Crumbled on Friday

Cracker Barrel is growing revenue primarily by raising its menu prices. The company expects inflation to keep challenging its profits, which could eventually be a problem for the dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today

Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Likely Buying in December

Berkshire Hathaway stock is trading at lower prices now than it was earlier this year when the company made big share repurchases. Buffett opened an unusually small position in Jefferies Financial Group in Q3, hinting that more buying could be on the way. Berkshire Hathaway bought shares of Occidental Petroleum...
Markets Insider

Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
Motley Fool

3 Benefits of Selling Your Home in December

You might really appreciate selling your home during the holiday season. Many people would rather not sell a home during the holidays or winter months. Selling in December could mean enjoying less competition with other sellers and capitalizing on reasonable buyer demand. You might have a number of big tasks...
Motley Fool

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its high-yielding payout every quarter since its IPO. Broadstone Net Lease offers a high-yielding payout that's on a rock-solid foundation. Office Income Properties Trust's monster payout might not last much longer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday

Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023

The company’s flagship Sactional couch is driving tremendous sales momentum. Management believes the brand is at a key inflection point. The business is also very profitable, despite investments in marketing and inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....

Comments / 0

Community Policy