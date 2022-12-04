Read full article on original website
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Motley Fool
Why Cracker Barrel Stock Crumbled on Friday
Cracker Barrel is growing revenue primarily by raising its menu prices. The company expects inflation to keep challenging its profits, which could eventually be a problem for the dividend.
Motley Fool
Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today
Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Likely Buying in December
Berkshire Hathaway stock is trading at lower prices now than it was earlier this year when the company made big share repurchases. Buffett opened an unusually small position in Jefferies Financial Group in Q3, hinting that more buying could be on the way. Berkshire Hathaway bought shares of Occidental Petroleum...
Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
This has been a bad year for investors, but these good companies are being overlooked.
Motley Fool
3 Benefits of Selling Your Home in December
Many people would rather not sell a home during the holidays or winter months. Selling in December could mean enjoying less competition with other sellers and capitalizing on reasonable buyer demand.
Motley Fool
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation.
The S&P 500 could plunge 20% within months as a recession ushers in a market correction, BofA says
Bank of America equity strategists warned that stocks could see a correction in 2023 as a recession looms. Historical trends suggest the S&P 500 bottoms out during a recession, rather than before, which suggests more downside ahead. In a Monday note to clients, the bank warned the index could fall...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Community Healthcare Trust has increased its high-yielding payout every quarter since its IPO. Broadstone Net Lease offers a high-yielding payout that's on a rock-solid foundation. Office Income Properties Trust's monster payout might not last much longer.
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
Motley Fool
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
These Are My 5 Highest-Conviction Stock Market Moves for 2023
When you get knocked down, it's important to get back up again.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide As PMI Data Challenges Recession Concerns, Lifts Treasury Yields
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar reversed losses against its global peers, as investors faded bets on easing Covid restrictions in China and focused on the prospect of near-term recession in the world's biggest economy. Portions of that focus were challenged, however, by a stronger-than-expected reading for service sector...
The stock market has one bullish factor to lean on heading into 2023, and it could help drive a 16% rally next year, Bank of America says
Despite the overwhelmingly bearish stock market commentary towards 2023, there is still one factor that could drive upside. Bank of America's bull case scenario sees the S&P 500 surging 16% to 4,600 by the end of 2023. "Wall Street is bearish, which is bullish," BofA's Savita Subramanian said in her...
Motley Fool
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The company's flagship Sactional couch is driving tremendous sales momentum. Management believes the brand is at a key inflection point. The business is also very profitable, despite investments in marketing and inventory.
