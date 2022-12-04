Read full article on original website
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
This has been a bad year for investors, but these good companies are being overlooked.
Motley Fool
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December
Dividend growth stocks have historically produced the best returns. Prologis and NextEra Energy Partners have delivered strong dividend growth in recent years. They should be able to continue delivering above-average dividend growth.
Motley Fool
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The company's flagship Sactional couch is driving tremendous sales momentum. Management believes the brand is at a key inflection point. The business is also very profitable, despite investments in marketing and inventory.
Motley Fool
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business.
Motley Fool
Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?
The Latin American e-commerce giant has never split its stock. The company continues to grow a lot faster than most of its peers. A stock split would not change its fundamental valuation.
Motley Fool
Are Salesforce Investors Reacting to the Wrong Thing?
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Emily
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Community Healthcare Trust has increased its high-yielding payout every quarter since its IPO. Broadstone Net Lease offers a high-yielding payout that's on a rock-solid foundation. Office Income Properties Trust's monster payout might not last much longer.
Motley Fool
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
For more crisp and insightful business and economic
Motley Fool
The Market Is Down in 2022, but This Forgotten Industry Keeps Going Up
Insurance stocks are up 5% this year, while the S&P 500 index is down 15%. Companies in this industry are cash flow machines and can be a solid hedge against inflation. Insurers can also capitalize on higher interest rates, which help juice their investment income.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Another Salesforce C-suite exit — Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield will step down in January
Obviously you love the Daily Crunch, but did you know that we’ve got a whole lineup of truly amazing newsletters from across the site? Sarah’s This Week in Apps is consistently insightful and interesting about what happens on our handheld supercomputers. The Interchange is Mary Ann’s deep dive into the world of fintech startups, and The Station is the summary of everything transportation, lovingly assembled by the incomparable Kirsten. Finally, Greg’s Week in Review is the “oh crap, I didn’t have time to read TechCrunch this week” summary so you don’t make a complete fool of yourself at the watercooler when Monday rolls around.
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
With Inflation so High, Are 529 Plans Still Worth It?
There may be a better option for saving for college.
Companies can't imagine life without the CEO. That's a problem
Nothing lasts forever, not even a good CEO.
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2023?
Dogecoin tokens have declined in value by 86% since hitting their all-time high of $0.74 in 2021. High-profile collapses have become increasingly common in the cryptocurrency industry this year, eroding investor sentiment. Dogecoin has some big-name support, but it will take broad participation to reach $1.
