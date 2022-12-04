Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgave FedEx driver accused of kidnapping, murdering 7-year-old
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed in Texas allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner, said he forgave his granddaughter's accused murderer.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Ted Cruz's Daughter 'Okay' After Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Texas Home
Police said officers had responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
California man arrested after allegedly punching fast-food worker, causing her to lose eye
Isaac White-Carter, 20, of San Francisco, California, was arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a fast-food worker that caused her to lose her eye last month.
Mother of Athena Strand, missing Texas girl found dead, posts emotional tributes: 'No one deserves' this
The mother of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead last week after being missing, is now speaking out on Facebook, writing that she is "broken."
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Fauci doesn't remember that study he based hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment claims on was retracted
Anthony Fauci couldn't recall the studies that said hydroxychloroquine is an ineffective COVID-19 treatment or that a major medical journal retracted its study on the subject.
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Tennessee police officers interrupt robbery in progress, dramatic video shows
Tennessee police officers intervened in a robbery attempt at a mall Saturday evening, possibly preventing a crime spree from spreading to other areas.
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
Idaho murders: Attacker 'should be looking over his shoulders,' expert warns
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Dallas police arrest Texas man for two murders in 36-hour period
Dallas, Texas police and U.S. Marshals arrested Diavian Roberts for allegedly shooting and killing two people within a 36-hour period in the Dallas area.
Airline outrage: Passenger reportedly tells mom in first class she shouldn’t be there with a child
After a passenger confronted her, an anonymous mother turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for buying her young daughter a first-class ticket on a cross-country flight.
