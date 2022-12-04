Read full article on original website
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
NC state trooper credited with saving infant’s life after pulling family over
KINSTON, N.C. — A North Carolina couple believe a recent traffic stop saved their infant’s life. Derrick Stroud and his fiancée Victoria O’Neal were pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper when Stroud said he was driving almost 100 mph on Highway 148 to get his infant daughter from their home in Kinston to ECU Health, WCTI is reporting.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert
A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities. Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
Sports Spotlight - Northern Nash’s Jones leads Knights to first state final appearance since 2002
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For Northern Nash senior Keno Jones quarterback has almost always been his spot. “Football is my heart. I really love the sport,” says Northern Nash senior quarterback Keno Jones, “I put my all into it.”. Sophomore season though he played on defense waiting his...
Rocky Mount, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Rocky Mount. The Bunn High School basketball team will have a game with Rocky Mount High School on December 06, 2022, 12:45:00. The Louisburg High School basketball team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on December 06, 2022, 13:30:00.
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Child dies, tests positive for controlled substance - Father charged
On Saturday, November 26th, at approximately 8:45 pm, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old male child that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of the victim was...
Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath of office with his family, friends, and community members surrounding him. Officials, law enforcement, and community members gathered Monday to celebrate the swearing-in of the new Lenoir County Sheriff, Jackie Rogers.
