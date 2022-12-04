ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WRAL News

Man killed in Franklin County crash

LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County

Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert

A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities. Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath...
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath of office with his family, friends, and community members surrounding him. Officials, law enforcement, and community members gathered Monday to celebrate the swearing-in of the new Lenoir County Sheriff, Jackie Rogers.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

