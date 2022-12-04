ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told...
The Week

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says the U.S. faces 'epidemic of hate' amid recent surge of antisemitism

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, hosted a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the recent surge of antisemitism in the U.S., NPR reports. In a speech, Emhoff warned attendees of an "epidemic of hate facing our country." "Words matter," Emhoff said. "People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud; they are screaming them." Several White House officials joined Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, including Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Biden's special envoy to monitor antisemitism; domestic policy adviser Susan Rice; and Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms. Representatives from more than a dozen leaders in the Jewish community attended...
KGET 17

What a GOP House can get through a divided Congress

A narrowly divided Congress next year means many of both parties’ top policy priorities will have a tough time of making it to President Biden’s desk. House Republicans, who will narrowly control the lower chamber, have placed a heavy emphasis on oversight and investigatory activities for the next Congress with the knowledge that many conservative priorities have little chance of making it through the Senate, where the Democrats kept their razor-thin majority.
KGET 17

Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss

Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate. “I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing his intent to run when the party convenes for leadership elections in January.
KGET 17

EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. What they haven’t named yet is a suspect or a motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation’s electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists.
