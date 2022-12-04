ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’

Author Michael Shellenberger on Saturday night released the fourth installment of the “Twitter Files,” an initiative backed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to shed light on “free speech suppression.” This latest portion of uncovered information regarding Twitter’s content moderation pre-Musk focused on employees’ reactions to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, leading up […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy