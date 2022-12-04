ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out overnight, Kosovo police and media reported Sunday. No injuries were reported. The blocking of the roads with heavy vehicles and trucks happened a day after the Serbian...

