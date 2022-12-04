Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best Ski Towns in the US
Ask any skier what the best ski town in the U.S. is, and you'll get answers that likely say more about what type of skier the person is than the actual destination. But that's to be expected—the U.S. offers a wide variety of places where you can hit the slopes, from the luxurious ski town of Beaver Creek, Colorado to the nightlife-fueled Killington, Vermont.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho
Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
a-z-animals.com
How Many Grizzly Bears Live in Yellowstone National Park?
Any visitor to a national park is either lucky or in great danger if they see a wild animal. Yellowstone National Park’s beautiful creatures will take your breath away, but you should not let them take your life. Seeing over a hundred raccoons may not evoke fear, but imagine seeing hundreds of grizzly bears roaming in that area. Grizzly bears are some of nature’s most frightening beasts; however, they are also symbols of a thriving ecosystem. This raises the question: how many grizzly bears live in Yellowstone National Park? This article uncovers the number of grizzly bears roaming Yellowstone and other interesting facts.
Avalanche watch issued for the Sierra area
SIERRA -- The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a backcountry avalanche watch due to a winter storm.According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect from Thursday, 7 a.m. to Friday 7 a.m.The area impacted will be the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass on the north (Highway 49) and Ebbetts Pass on the south (Highway 4), including the Greater Lake Tahoe area.Traveling near or in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
mansionglobal.com
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions Location: Where Do Mountain Lions Live?
You have seen them in the movies. And you have likely read stories about mountain lion attacks on people. So, it may feel like mountain lions are everywhere. However, there are far fewer mountain lions than one might think. The chances of you running into one are slim, especially since they are a stealthy predator. But if that’s the case, where might you see them? In the article below, we explore the areas where mountain lions live.
Golf.com
We took on the 9-9-9 Challenge: Skiing, golf and baseball in one epic day
DILLON, Colo. — If any Tour pro was going to help us, it was going to be Tyler McCumber. I was chatting with him at the Palm Springs event last January with dreams of the 9-9-9 Challenge in the back of my mind. We were inspecting his mountain-man beard and his appreciation of fly fishing. He even shared an ingenious way to watch TV on small planes. These three topics don’t align for most Tour pros but they do for McCumber, the only Tour pro who lives in teeny-tiny Lyons, Colorado, a mountain town north of Boulder that hosts about 2,000 residents.
