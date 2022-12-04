DILLON, Colo. — If any Tour pro was going to help us, it was going to be Tyler McCumber. I was chatting with him at the Palm Springs event last January with dreams of the 9-9-9 Challenge in the back of my mind. We were inspecting his mountain-man beard and his appreciation of fly fishing. He even shared an ingenious way to watch TV on small planes. These three topics don’t align for most Tour pros but they do for McCumber, the only Tour pro who lives in teeny-tiny Lyons, Colorado, a mountain town north of Boulder that hosts about 2,000 residents.

DILLON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO