FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies continue with another round of showers arriving this weekend. Saturday ends up being the driest day this weekend despite the continued cloud cover. We’ll remain mainly cloudy throughout the day, holding afternoon highs to around 58°. SUNDAY. We’ll start Sunday morning...
FIRST ALERT: Damp and cooler today into the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably cool temperatures will have returned and will linger through the weekend along with a few bouts of light rain at times. A gloomy Friday is on tap with cloudy skies, scattered light showers and areas of mist and drizzle at times. Temperatures will start the day in the middle 50s and only climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon. The best chance of scattered showers will arrive this afternoon and evening, although mist and drizzle will be possible at any point today.
‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s still time to make it out to Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland, and now there’s a new way to get around. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with the city Thursday along with Coast RTA to incorporate the “Holly Trolley.”
Winter sporting events help local hotels and businesses during slow months
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of the state’s top senior football stars will go head to head at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach for the 75th Annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday. The North vs. South game wasn’t always played in Myrtle Beach, the game...
1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash early Saturday on Highway 17 Bypass, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of South Strand Drive at around 7:45 a.m. The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No...
Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free dog adoptions this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a helping hand to those who want to add a new furry friend to the family this holiday season. The GSHS is hosting a free dog adoption event this weekend at its location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Those at the shelter say they’re at a critical point with no kennels open for new dogs.
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 300 kindergarten students from Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School will perform a Christmas concert Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Kim Osborn is the music teacher at the school and helps organize the performance. There are 12 kindergarten classes overall. “I love...
Brookgreen Gardens taking name suggestions for newborn goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Brookgreen Gardens is asking for help to name a pair of newborn goats. In a Facebook post Thursday, Brookgreen said the boy and girl Spanish goats were born Dec. 6, but now need names “filled with holiday cheer.”. Brookgreen is taking suggestions in the...
HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
The 8th Annual Santa Crawl is back at the Marshwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you are naughty or nice come feel the holiday cheer at the MarshWalk’s 8th Annual Santa Crawl. It’s this weekend December 10th, starting at 5pm. Enjoy the delightful spirits with drinks from each restaurant on the MarshWalk while feasting on the unforgettable...
Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food. Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!) Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions...
‘It’s a conceptual road map for our future’: City of Conway master plan brings ideas to life
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bringing the city together cohesively is a goal already in the works for the city of Conway. This comes after the passing of the city’s downtown master plan. June Wood, the city spokesperson said it was passed by the city’s council this past November.
Celebrating Stella’s Birthday at Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fur babies truly are members of the family. If you’re looking for a way to treat yours, Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen is where it’s at. Locally owned and operated, they’ve been creating treats that are actually good for your dog for around 2 years in North Myrtle Beach.
‘There are still a lot of unanswered questions’: Flood solutions presented to Bucksport residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Bucksport has become one of the most flood-prone areas of Horry County. On Thursday, residents met with Horry County leaders at the James R. Frazier Community Center to discuss solutions to protect their homes, businesses, and historical roots. The Bucksport community has been dealing with...
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death. Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in...
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after deputies said he was pepper sprayed while robbing a Pawleys Island ice cream shop. According to an incident report obtained by WMBF News, deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to Paradice Homemade Ice Cream on 12020 Ocean Highway at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
CCU’s Cliff Ellis picks up 900th career win; Chants defeat Regent
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 900th career win in CCU’s 102-39 victory over Regent University on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. With the win, Ellis becomes only the third active coach with 900 career wins, joining...
