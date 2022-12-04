ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies continue with another round of showers arriving this weekend. Saturday ends up being the driest day this weekend despite the continued cloud cover. We’ll remain mainly cloudy throughout the day, holding afternoon highs to around 58°. SUNDAY. We’ll start Sunday morning...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Damp and cooler today into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably cool temperatures will have returned and will linger through the weekend along with a few bouts of light rain at times. A gloomy Friday is on tap with cloudy skies, scattered light showers and areas of mist and drizzle at times. Temperatures will start the day in the middle 50s and only climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon. The best chance of scattered showers will arrive this afternoon and evening, although mist and drizzle will be possible at any point today.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash early Saturday on Highway 17 Bypass, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of South Strand Drive at around 7:45 a.m. The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free dog adoptions this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a helping hand to those who want to add a new furry friend to the family this holiday season. The GSHS is hosting a free dog adoption event this weekend at its location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Those at the shelter say they’re at a critical point with no kennels open for new dogs.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens taking name suggestions for newborn goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Brookgreen Gardens is asking for help to name a pair of newborn goats. In a Facebook post Thursday, Brookgreen said the boy and girl Spanish goats were born Dec. 6, but now need names “filled with holiday cheer.”. Brookgreen is taking suggestions in the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

The 8th Annual Santa Crawl is back at the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you are naughty or nice come feel the holiday cheer at the MarshWalk’s 8th Annual Santa Crawl. It’s this weekend December 10th, starting at 5pm. Enjoy the delightful spirits with drinks from each restaurant on the MarshWalk while feasting on the unforgettable...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food. Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!) Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Celebrating Stella’s Birthday at Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fur babies truly are members of the family. If you’re looking for a way to treat yours, Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen is where it’s at. Locally owned and operated, they’ve been creating treats that are actually good for your dog for around 2 years in North Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

CCU’s Cliff Ellis picks up 900th career win; Chants defeat Regent

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 900th career win in CCU’s 102-39 victory over Regent University on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. With the win, Ellis becomes only the third active coach with 900 career wins, joining...
CONWAY, SC

