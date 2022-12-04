MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably cool temperatures will have returned and will linger through the weekend along with a few bouts of light rain at times. A gloomy Friday is on tap with cloudy skies, scattered light showers and areas of mist and drizzle at times. Temperatures will start the day in the middle 50s and only climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon. The best chance of scattered showers will arrive this afternoon and evening, although mist and drizzle will be possible at any point today.

