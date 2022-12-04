ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nick Fuentes, Kanye West's white supremacist associate, is filmed hurling a soda cup at customers inside an In-N-Out Burger

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOOas_0jWuoVDd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkGXJ_0jWuoVDd00
Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist organizer, on November 14, 2020.

Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Nick Fuentes was filmed launching his drink at customers in an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles.
  • According to witnesses, Fuentes retaliated after a couple confronted him in the fast food restaurant.
  • Fuentes, a white nationalist, says he is working on Kanye West's 2024 presidential campaign.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes, an associate of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was filmed launching his drink at customers of a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger, a video shows.

Fuentes, who controversially attended a dinner meeting with Ye and former President Donald Trump last month, reportedly got into an argument with a couple who approached him and YouTuber SNEAKO, according to a witness, per TMZ.

According to witnesses who spoke to the media outlet, the couple then threw ketchup at Fuentes.

SNEAKO confirmed this account in a video shared on Twitter. He pointed out that there are visible ketchup stains on the wall in the food fight footage.

Witnesses told TMZ that Fuentes responded by throwing his cup of soda at the couple. SNEAKO confirmed in his video that Fuentes "retaliated" by catapulting a Sprite.

On his Telegram channel, Fuentes told his followers that there was a "food fight at in n out" and that "nobody was harmed."

He shared a screenshot of a Reddit post that said that people started "cussing them out" before throwing ketchup. The post said Fuentes threw his drink when the couple was running away, but it hit "a bunch of randoms."

Another video captured the moment Fuentes left the restaurant. In the clip, somebody can be heard calling Fuentes a "racist."

Fuentes, a white nationalist organizer with a history of making virulently antisemitic and racist comments , says he is working on Ye's 2024 presidential campaign. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments, recently praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an appearance on Alex Jones' "Infowars."

Fuentes has made headlines in recent weeks thanks to a dinner with Trump and Ye at Mar-a-Lago in November, which, according to the former presiden t, Fuentes turned up to uninvited.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 166

Brandon Lalonde
3d ago

The prophecy is unfolding. It's said that a racially divisive food fight at an American burger joint would mark the decline of interesting and relevant journalism. We must reverse course and start a fist fight at a Waffle House, the way America was meant to be. 🇺🇸🎊🍻🍩🧇👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💥🍔☕🍟🎊🇺🇸

Reply(4)
14
007640ww
3d ago

A couple threw ketchup at him before and it can be seen on the ceiling but they won't tell you or show you that!!!!!

Reply(8)
8
harriet knevals
2d ago

Well, now. Let's add public nuisance or misdemeanor or whatever charges the police come with. They should be banned from In-and-Out burgers for life. 😡

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
RadarOnline

‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos

Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
Daily Beast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

764K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy