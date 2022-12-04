ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam

LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
FALLSBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal stabbing in North Rockland reported

STONY POINT – A fatal stabbing incident has been reported in the Town of Stony Point early Sunday. Town Police would only say they are investigating an incident; however, police radio transmissions at 2:38 a.m. reported a fatal stabbing at an address on Willow Grove Road. It was not...
STONY POINT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect

BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

