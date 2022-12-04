Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 'Family Man' Found Dead Using A Fake NameStill UnsolvedRock Hill, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
Related
Duo Used Child To Steal Over $3,500 Of Merchandise From Mohegan Lake Walmart: Police
Two people are charged with using a child to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Northern Westchester, police said. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at the Walmart in Mohegan Lake located at 3133 Main St. (Route 6), according to an announcement by New York State Police on Friday, Dec. 9.
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
Police: Shoplifters used child to help commit crime
State police say they arrested a pair of shoplifters in Mohegan Lake who were using a child to help commit the crime.
Man Fires Gun At Car During Illegal Street Race In Northern Westchester: Police
A 49-year-old man has been charged with shooting at his opponent in an illegal speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester, police said.On Sunday, Dec. 4, Ossining resident Andres Rosales participated in a speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, acc…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam
LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
Hyde Park Man Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Oxy Cut With Fentanyl, Police Say
An area man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance/fentanyl following a warrant search of his home. The warrant was served in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hyde Park. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jamie H. Velie, age 28, of the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal stabbing in North Rockland reported
STONY POINT – A fatal stabbing incident has been reported in the Town of Stony Point early Sunday. Town Police would only say they are investigating an incident; however, police radio transmissions at 2:38 a.m. reported a fatal stabbing at an address on Willow Grove Road. It was not...
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect
BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
New Details Emerge On Monroe Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor
New details have emerged after a 19-year-old was charged with repeatedly raping a minor in both the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore, authorities said. Orange County resident Jon Edward Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Convicted Multi-State Date Rapist From Bergen Completes NY Term, Brought Back For NJ Sentencing
A Bergen County man convicted of sexually assaulting women in two different states has completed his prison term in New York and can now be sentenced in New Jersey.Blake Tannen, 32, was arrested after Allendale police traced an abandoned 911 cellphone call to his home on Baldwin Road in November 20…
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents
Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Gunman Who Killed Innocent Young Dad From Garfield Sentenced To 20 Years
A man convicted of killing an innocent young dad from Garfield during a shootout in the parking lot of a Paterson nightclub was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors originally pursued murder charges against Ferreie Johnson, 28, of Paterson, but jurors convicted him of reckless manslaughter. That’s because the...
Comments / 6