LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replaced him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo decreed the dissolution of the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to oust him. The national ombudsman’s office, Constitutional Tribunal and Supreme Court called Castillo’s move to dissolve the Congress a coup, although at least one expert disagreed. Peru’s Congress has the ability to remove the president and the president has the ability to dissolve the Congress, so “technically, it is not a coup,” said Eduardo Gamarra, a political science and international relations professor at Florida International University. “The confusion is in the 15,000 interpretations that exist about who prevails, the Congress or the president,” he said. The one who wins will be the one with more power, he said.

14 MINUTES AGO