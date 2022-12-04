Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
MySanAntonio
WTO says Trump's metals tariffs broke rules as U.S. rejects findings
The U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won't lead to a removal of the duties. The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global...
MySanAntonio
Democrats amp up pressure on Big Oil, seek tax loophole cut
Democratic senators are demanding that U.S. oil companies pay more tax at a time when they're raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry. Seven senators led by Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., are proposing to remove key tax provisions enjoyed by...
MySanAntonio
Fed expected to keep peak rates for longer, dashing hopes for 2023 cuts
The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely. That's the forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of a decision and...
MySanAntonio
Confusion, concern continue around SEC’s climate reporting plans
Proposed rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would -- for the first time -- require companies to report climate change risks to their operations remain in limbo. “The SEC received an inordinate amount of comments across the board,” Stephen Grant, partner in Haynes Boone, told the Reporter-Telegram in...
MySanAntonio
Retail traders lose $350 billion in brutal year for taking risks
Investment portfolios belonging to retail traders suffered a $350 billion blow this year as big bets on risky stocks and former high-fliers like Tesla backfired for the mom-and-pop set. The average active amateur investor's portfolio is down about 30% in 2022, according to data compiled by Vanda Research, which studies...
MySanAntonio
Lithium rally has more room to run, thanks to U.S. climate bill
Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there's one thing that the industry's top executives agree on it's that there's room to go even higher. That's partly thanks to President Joe Biden's signature climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A key piece of the legislation is focused on bolstering production and processing for critical battery metals like lithium within the U.S. and with countries that have free-trade agreements with Washington.
MySanAntonio
Airfares set for big jump again in business and economy in 2023
Airfares will increase around the world next year, by as much as 12% on Europe-Asia routes and 10% for North America-Asia flights, according to American Express Global Business Travel. Asia, which was slower to lift Covid travel curbs, is set for some of the biggest changes as demand swells, Amex...
Business Insider
I stayed in a Boeing 747 jet converted into a hotel that has beds in the engines and a wheelhouse and it was the coolest place I've ever slept
The Jumbo Stay 747 once flew for carriers like Singapore Airlines and Pan Am but has since converted its engines and fuselage into unique hotel rooms.
MySanAntonio
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he “won't be as helpful” as he'd like to be.
MySanAntonio
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious ‘Merchant of Death’ Swapped for Brittney Griner?
The United States has handed over notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russian authorities in a prisoner swap that secured the release of WNBA Star Brittney Griner on Thursday. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer convicted in 2011 on charges including “conspiracy to provide material...
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out overnight, Kosovo police and media reported Sunday. No injuries were reported. The blocking of the roads with heavy vehicles and trucks happened a day after the Serbian president said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, claiming they are being harassed there. The road blocks, which Serbs say were erected to protest recent arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, came despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Kosovo Serbs were opposed to. Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that his message to the Serbs in Kosovo is that “there is no surrender and there will be no surrender.” He claimed the Serbs had been “forced” to erect the road barricades to protect themselves from Kosovo security forces.
