ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Messi's sidekick Julián Álvarez flourishing at the World Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVizK_0jWul3rz00

This season has been quite an education for Julián Álvarez.

From being the understudy to Erling Haaland in his first year at Manchester City to being the sidekick to Lionel Messi for Argentina at the World Cup , Álvarez is learning from the biggest stars in soccer.

He’s on the path to becoming one himself.

Two starts, two goals. How about that for your first World Cup?

As someone who once scored six goals in a single match in the Copa Libertadores, the 22-year-old Álvarez seems born to deliver on the big stage.

At the World Cup, he’s living out his dream: playing alongside Messi — one of game's all-time greats — in front of fans who are making more noise than any other travelling contingent in Qatar.

“A huge joy,” Álvarez said after Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday.

“I always try to give my best to help from wherever I play. On the field or being on the bench cheering on my teammates. We are going to go down this path to continue making Argentines happy.”

Álvarez has profited from fellow striker Lautaro Martínez's failure to establish himself as the starting center forward for Argentina. The difference in the two players' form was all too apparent against Australia.

While Martinez fluffed two big chances late in the game after coming on as a substitute, Álvarez — the man he replaced — scored with his only real opportunity. The goal summed up the type of player he is, and why he is already so treasured by Argentina's passionate fans.

Allied to his lethal finishing is a relentless work ethic that was demonstrated when Álvarez closed down Mathew Ryan as the Australia goalkeeper dallied on the ball inside his area. Also under pressure from Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Ryan took a second touch that was far too heavy and Álvarez nipped in to take the ball off him and shoot on the turn into an unguarded net.

The goal couldn't have been more different to his first at the World Cup, a curling shot into the far top corner at the end of a sweeping 25-pass move.

Tap-ins, curlers, link-up play, intense pressing. It's no wonder City manager Pep Guardiola rates Álvarez highly enough to make him the second striker in his squad to Haaland, to such an extent that Guardiola was happy to offload Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling during the last offseason.

Álvarez and Jesus are similar in the sense that they never give defenders a second's rest. What's different about them is their ability to score goals, with Álvarez appearing a much more natural finisher.

As for Martinez, he seems to have completely lost his composure in front of goal. One wasteful finish over the crossbar in stoppage time, after being teed up by Messi, kept Australia alive in an absorbing match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium that had a dramatic ending when Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez produced a smothering save with virtually the last kick of the game.

If that had gone in, Lautaro Martinez might have been vilified. He was the subject of much chatter among Argentina fans on social media and the metros back to Doha after the match, none of it flattering.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was not adding his voice to the critics.

“Lautaro has helped us many times so I wouldn’t like to go into detail about that,” Scaloni said. “That would be unfair to Lautaro. He will keep on helping us and making us happy.”

Indeed, Martinez has been Scaloni's go-to striker since the coach took charge after the 2018 World Cup initially on a temporary basis. Martinez has scored 21 goals in that time, more than anybody else apart from Messi.

Now, he is firmly behind Álvarez in the pecking order.

Álvarez arrived at the World Cup on a high after making a string of starts for City, for the first time since joining from River Plate in July, because of an injury to Haaland.

Now he's leading the line for Argentina in its bid for a third World Cup title, and to seal Messi's legacy in front of fans who are pushing the team all the way.

“We will always give our best and support him (Messi) to continue on this path,” Álvarez said.

“We feel at home here," he added. "In all the stadiums we have played, most of the people were from Argentina. You feel their breath and how they sing the whole 90 minutes.”

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds

Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta

Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
AFP

UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
SB Nation

Liverpool Head to Dubai for Mid-Season Training Camp

The World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its half way point Sunday evening and we’re now closer to the close of the tournament than its beginning, with less than two weeks to go until the final on Sunday, December 18th. That means we’re now also just over two...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fan who saw England's 1966 triumph hopes for repeat

A fan who witnessed England's historic 1966 World Cup triumph is hoping to see the Three Lions notch another famous win in Qatar 56 years on. Liverpool-born David Thompson was aged just five during England's jubilant 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The Everton and Marine AFC fan...
BBC

Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season

Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
114K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy