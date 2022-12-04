Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Rochester Photo Gallery
"Elf" Joel rings the bell for the Salvation Army at Kroger in Rochester!. The traffic through downtown is really not that bad!. If you have not seen Rochester decorated for Christmas, You really should!. Look up on the roof! It's Santa Claus!. Joel takes an "Elfie" with Santa!. Brighter than...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
The Oakland Press
Grand River Avenue renovation holding open house Tuesday afternoon
Wixom and Lyon Township residents – and commuters who use Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom roads – can learn about Grand River’s renovation next year at an open house this afternoon. County road commission officials will host the meeting, from 4 to 7 p.m. today,...
Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
The Oakland Press
Top Macomb Co. leaders call for Oakland County to reduce sewage overflows
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and the Macomb County Board of Commissioners have joined Candice Miller’s calls to get Oakland County to stop dumping sewage into a drain that flows into Macomb. Fouts on Monday said he may have to resort to a lawsuit or building a dam to prevent...
fox2detroit.com
New Meijer convenience stores set to open next month in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Meijer Grocery stores, smaller shops designed to be convenient, will open next month in Southeast Michigan. The grocery chain said Monday that its Meijer Grocery at Lapeer and Clarkston roads in Lake Orion and at 24 Mile and Hayes roads in Macomb Township will open Jan. 26, 2023.
HometownLife.com
Livonia family trades wreaths for raptors with dinosaur-themed holiday decorations
Thomas and Jackie McBride decided to go back in time with their Christmas decorations. But they didn't go 2,000 years back to a nativity scene in Bethlehem. Instead, they went millions of years further back to a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. The couple bought their current home on...
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Hills moons Detroit judge in separate case
(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week. Hassan Chokr, 35, was charged in Oakland County on Monday with two counts of...
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for alleged window peeper
A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Northville man accused of peeping into a child’s bedroom window in Wixom. On Dec. 21, 52-1 District Judge Robert Bondy is expected to be presented with evidence in the case against Michael Nordstrom and then determine if there’s probable cause for the case to advance to Oakland County Circuit Court.
The Oakland Press
Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids
A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
The Oakland Press
Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors
The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
Comments / 0