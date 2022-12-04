ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond

• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Rochester Photo Gallery

"Elf" Joel rings the bell for the Salvation Army at Kroger in Rochester!. The traffic through downtown is really not that bad!. If you have not seen Rochester decorated for Christmas, You really should!. Look up on the roof! It's Santa Claus!. Joel takes an "Elfie" with Santa!. Brighter than...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Grand River Avenue renovation holding open house Tuesday afternoon

Wixom and Lyon Township residents – and commuters who use Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom roads – can learn about Grand River’s renovation next year at an open house this afternoon. County road commission officials will host the meeting, from 4 to 7 p.m. today,...
WIXOM, MI
CBS Detroit

Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for alleged window peeper

A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Northville man accused of peeping into a child’s bedroom window in Wixom. On Dec. 21, 52-1 District Judge Robert Bondy is expected to be presented with evidence in the case against Michael Nordstrom and then determine if there’s probable cause for the case to advance to Oakland County Circuit Court.
WIXOM, MI
The Oakland Press

Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids

A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors

The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
FARMINGTON, MI

