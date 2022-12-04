Today’s famous birthdays list for December 4, 2022 includes celebrities Marisa Tomei, Jeff Bridges

Country music legend Tanya Tucker has been enjoying a career resurgence of late, a phenomenon due not only to her talent but also to the efforts of a fellow country superstar, Brandi Carlile. It was Carlile who helped convince Tucker to come out of semi-retirement and record While I’m Livin’, her first album in 17 years. The process of making that record, and what it meant for Tucker to re-enter the spotlight, is documented in The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan. RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film explores why Tucker, who shot to fame...

3 DAYS AGO