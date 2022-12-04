Today’s famous birthdays list for December 4, 2022 includes celebrities Marisa Tomei, Jeff Bridges

Read full article on original website
Today’s famous birthdays list for December 7, 2022 includes celebrities Ellen Burstyn, Sara Bareilles
Birthday wishes go out to Ellen Burstyn, Sara Bareilles and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on December 7th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on December 7,...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
The 30 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time
Christmas is just around the corner, and with the weather cooling down, it's the perfect time for lounging and binge-watching holiday movies. For many people, Christmastime is not complete without watching several Hallmark Christmas movies. The Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with feel-good, albeit sometimes cheesy, family flicks. When you want to curl up by the fire and have a good laugh or cry, there's nothing better than turning on a Hallmark classic film.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
SZA Says ‘SOS’ Album Would’ve Had More Features If She Wasn’t Ghosted
It’s been a long five years, but SZA’s highly-anticipated album, SOS, is days away. Admittedly, its arrival has the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird cautious. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” the 33-year-old shared with Hot 97. The 23-track LP has features from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and even a posthumous verse from ODB. She expected even more features, but that didn’t work out due to a classic case of ghosting.More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A ChildSZA Performs...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
Country Music Superstars Team To Make Magic In ‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’: Contenders Documentary
Country music legend Tanya Tucker has been enjoying a career resurgence of late, a phenomenon due not only to her talent but also to the efforts of a fellow country superstar, Brandi Carlile. It was Carlile who helped convince Tucker to come out of semi-retirement and record While I’m Livin’, her first album in 17 years. The process of making that record, and what it meant for Tucker to re-enter the spotlight, is documented in The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan. RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film explores why Tucker, who shot to fame...
She’s a little bit country, they’re a little bit rock’n’roll: it’s the Dolly Parton/Led Zeppelin supergroup!
Name: Dolly Parton’s reinvention. Appearance: Big blond hair, electric guitar, loads of leather. I think you just accidentally described the lead singer of Def Leppard. Ah, close. You see, Dolly Parton is a rock icon now. No she isn’t. She is. All that boring old country and western stuff...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi’s composition “Christmas Time is Here” for an animated TV special featuring the “Peanuts” gang in 1965. The producer always...
