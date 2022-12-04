ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Building on championship experience at Big Ten title game should fuel Purdue football

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – How can the Boilermakers build on this experience?

It won’t be easy. Saturday’s 43-22 loss to No. 2 Michigan was the first time Purdue has made it this far, reaching the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Winning the Big Ten West is viewed as a big deal around here, but how does coach Jeff Brohm’s program take another step and make a return trip to the championship game?

It won’t get any easier, that’s for sure.

Big Ten title Second-half blitz carries No. 2 Michigan past Purdue

How they scored Michigan 43, Purdue 22

Big game Charlie Jones put together a season for the ages.

Once the Big Ten moves away from divisions, which is expected following the 2023 season, everyone in the league is battling each other for the top two spots.

Purdue now has true championship game experience, knowing touchdowns and not field goals win titles, although Brohm elected to kick field goals in last year's bowl game against Tennesse, slowly cutting into an early 14-point lead before prevailing in overtime. The Boilermakers can use what they learned Saturday and apply it during the bowl game, which is expected to be in Florida.

There are worse locations to ring in the New Year.

But Brohm and his players shouldn’t take coming this far for granted. Purdue endured an uneven season of self-inflicted plays and missed opportunities but also played well enough to win seven of its last nine games to reach at least eight victories for the second straight season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agsbn_0jWuhovv00

“It’s great for this program to reach this point, a championship-level game,” said Brohm, who challenged an early call, which was overturned and used a couple of trick plays to keep the Wolverines off-balanced. “It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. Every year is new, and you’ve got to find ways to improve the next team and go out and compete.

“Hopefully, some of your guys get the feeling of what it was like to play in this type of game. It was awesome. It was awesome for our guys. They loved competing, they loved practicing this week.”

Brohm and his coaching staff have plenty of re-tooling to do in the offseason, depending on how many players jump into the transfer portal, who joins the program from other teams and replacing several key positions, including who’s going to play quarterback next season.

And the bowl game might be similar to last year's Music City victory over Tennessee, where marquee players opt out or aren't available due to academics.

Whoever remains can use this week’s experience to ensure this isn't a one-year flash.

“Sometimes that motivates guys to work harder,” Brohm said. “We’ll see what the future holds. Our team is built on hard work and grinding to get better, and we’re not scared to take on anybody and take some hits to the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing. I hope that our team knows what it takes to win.”

'Shock and denial'

Aidan O'Connell spoke for the first time since revealing his older brother, Sean, died prior to Purdue’s matchup against Indiana over Thanksgiving weekend.

It’s been a difficult time for O’Connell and his family, but he relied on faith, football and his teammates to help him navigate through this tragedy.

“It’s been very difficult as you can imagine,” O’Connell said. “When you first hear news like that, it’s shock, and denial and a lot of emotions. Last week was tough. I know going into the IU game, my head really wasn’t there, if I’m honest.

“The coaching staff was gracious enough to let me go home and spend some time with my family. I think that was much needed. Felt a lot better this week than I did last week. It’s been a little crazy and it will be good to spend more time with my family.”

O’Connell put together a high-level performance. Granted, he threw two interceptions, including one near the goal line, that proved costly and prevented the offense from scoring touchdowns.

O’Connell finished 32 of 47 for 366 yards.

“Aidan O’Connell put on a tremendous passing performance, and he has since he got here,” Brohm said. “He’s continued to work and get better.”

In the game

Purdue trailed 14-13 at halftime and believes it matched the talented Wolverines play-for-play. Michigan is headed to the College Football Playoff after winning its second conference title.

It took O’Connell back to 2017 when Purdue last played Michigan. The Boilermakers led 10-7 but dropped a 28-10 decision at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“We were confident. We felt like we played a good half, down one and we needed a fake punt,” O’Connell said, referring to Payne Durham's 4-yard run. “We were moving the ball, but we needed some touchdowns.

“In 2017, it felt the same way. We can hang with them but didn’t win the game.”

The Wolverines scored 14 points to start the second half in the first five minutes, leaning on big plays to quickly build a 15-point lead. Purdue got as close as nine points early in the fourth quarter.

“Unfortunately, the other team came out in the second half and imposed their will on us a little bit and got after us,” Brohm said. "We couldn't answer the bell.”

Maybe the next time, whether it's in the upcoming bowl game or next season, the Boilermakers can provide more of an answer after going through this experience.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.comn and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Building on championship experience at Big Ten title game should fuel Purdue football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue RB, former MAC star, re-enters transfer portal

One member of Purdue’s backfield is reportedly opting to test the transfer portal after one season in West Lafayette. According to Tom Dienhart, running back Kobe Lewis is deciding to head for the portal. Lewis began his career at Central Michigan before transferring into the Boilermakers for the 2022 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures

There's more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women's basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Indiana Capital Chronicle

What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?

After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools. The controversy centers around a proposed plan to codify the state ban in district policy — a […] The post What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business

An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

One injured in head-on collision

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A head on-collision Sunday night leaves one person hospitalized. The 9-1-1 call came from a bystander at 9 p.m. The two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street and N River Road in West Lafayette left the cars smoking. The West Lafayette Police...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WESTFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Bilfinger North America Holding Hiring Fair. Some Positions $45 Per Hour.

Bilfinger is holding a hiring event for two days in Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7th and 8th. The Bilfinger hiring fair requires no registration. Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot. The Bilfinger Craft Hiring Event on Wednesday, December 7th from 9AM to 3PM is at the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Estate of Purdue student killed in auto accident sues driver for wrongful death

The driver of the car that struck and killed Purdue student Zixuan Mo has been sued for wrongful death along with his father, who owns the car. Brookston man Trent Robinson, 34, struck Mo, 25, in the intersection of Yeager and Kalberer roads after running a stop sign at excessive speed, a witness told police in August. The collision reportedly threw Mo into the air, and she landed on the side of the road.
BROOKSTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

New ordinance prohibits roadside soliciting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new ordinance prohibiting roadside solicitation was approved by the West Lafayette City Council on Monday. The ordinance, sponsored by West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, aims to limit interference with traffic. According to West Lafayette Police Chief, Troy Harris, there has been an uptick...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy