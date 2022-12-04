ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, IL

Girard man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and weapons charges

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E58lW_0jWuhe6f00

A Girard man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Michael Pitman, 36, pleaded guilty in July, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois.

According to the release, Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents on May 21, 2021 discovered more than 90 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms while conducting a compliance check at Pitman’s home. At the time, Pitman was on parole for three separate state convictions.

He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.

“The important and often overlooked contributions made by Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agents to make our communities safer needs to be publicly acknowledged,” said prosecuting Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir in the press release. “As this case shows, parole agents are an instrumental partner working with law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels to prevent crime.”

The statutory penalties for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are up to life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine and up to a life term of supervised release. The statutory penalties for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime are a mandatory consecutive term of five years to life imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.

The case against Pitman is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Effingham Radio

Girard Man Sentenced For Distributing Meth And Gun Charge

A Girard man is being sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Prosecutors say the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted a compliance check on Michael Pitman’s home in May of 2021. There they discovered over 90 grams of meth and two firearms. One of the firearms was stolen.
GIRARD, IL
wdbr.com

2 arrested on meth charges

Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March

A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 65 years for murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrests

Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
MACON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital

A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
decaturian.com

Ambulance Crashes into Millikin Wrestling Building

Around 6:00 pm on Saturday, an ambulance swerved into the Millikin Wrestling building after colliding with a white vehicle at the intersection of S. Church and W. Wood St near Downtown Decatur. No one was hurt. An additional ambulance was called to the scene due to the collision. Additionally, the...
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

No One Injured in Early Morning Jacksonville House Fire

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of fire showing on a home located at 715 North Diamond Street early Tuesday. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says one person was home at the time of the fire. “Fire crews were dispatched about 4:30 this morning. The first units on arrival found heavy fire involvement in a single-story residence. Basically, they initiated a transitional attack between defensive and then went offensive on it.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy