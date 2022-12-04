Girard man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and weapons charges

A Girard man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Michael Pitman, 36, pleaded guilty in July, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois.

According to the release, Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents on May 21, 2021 discovered more than 90 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms while conducting a compliance check at Pitman’s home. At the time, Pitman was on parole for three separate state convictions.

He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.

“The important and often overlooked contributions made by Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agents to make our communities safer needs to be publicly acknowledged,” said prosecuting Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir in the press release. “As this case shows, parole agents are an instrumental partner working with law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels to prevent crime.”

The statutory penalties for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are up to life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine and up to a life term of supervised release. The statutory penalties for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime are a mandatory consecutive term of five years to life imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.

The case against Pitman is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.