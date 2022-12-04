ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share Your Christmas: Providing for children with special needs strains family budgets

By Susan Atteberry Smith
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
No. 29: Family moves to Springfield seeking services for son

The decision to move to Springfield three months ago was not an easy one for these parents of three little boys, yet their 5-year-old son, who is nonverbal, needed speech therapy and other specialized educational opportunities that weren’t available in their former community.

They had to use their savings for moving expenses, and, Mom writes, “My husband has had to switch jobs, which left us without an income for about four weeks.”

Although Dad’s new job allows him to work better hours and spend more time with his sons, he had to take a pay cut. This, combined with the cost of car repairs, means all his income goes toward basic household expenses. Meanwhile, he and Mom are also trying to save money for trips to Kansas City for their middle son’s medical tests. This testing involves 24-hour stays, resulting in food, lodging, and car expenses.

Mom says she is so grateful that someone in their new community will make sure there are gifts under the Christmas tree for their sons.

A beginner electronic keyboard is the main gift request for their 7-year-old, while a V-Tech activity desk is suggested for their 3-year-old. For their 5-year-old, Mom has provided a list of appropriate gifts. All the boys need socks and other clothing, and since the family has moved recently, household items are optional gifts for a donor to consider.

No. 30: Swing sought for son with special needs

For several years, this mother and her three children have been living “paycheck to paycheck,” she writes. Now, recent price increases at the grocery store have meant many months of relying on food pantries to provide enough food for her family — and she receives no child support to supplement her income.

An indoor swing has been recommended for her 15-year-old son, who attends a special school for children with disabilities, but Mom does not have enough money for extra expenses like this. When her youngest child, a 5-year-old daughter, recently qualified for a child care program at her school, it was a “huge financial relief,” Mom says.

Her younger children — both girls — have very different personalities, Mom says, and the Christmas gifts they would enjoy reflect that. A quiet teen who practices archery, her 13-year-old daughter’s hobbies include drawing and listening to music, so art supplies and a record player are her primary gift requests. On the other hand, her sister would love sparkly dress-up clothes with lots of glitter and sequins, play jewelry and big hair bows for Christmas.

Besides practical items such as toilet paper and laundry detergent, Mom asks for bath towels and Christmas tree ornaments.

No. 31: Clothing, pencil sharpener top care center resident's list

In addition to some basic clothing and a few snacks, Phyllis said her main wish for Christmas would be for a pencil sharpener with a suction-cup base. Coloring is her favorite activity, and she spends hours creating colorful pictures. Working with colored pencils, she needs a better sharpener for them than the one she currently owns.

Before moving to the care center, Phyllis worked as a stocker at Walmart. She enjoys being outdoors and misses camping trips and being able to walk to visit friends. The staff says Phyllis isn’t concerned about style and likes her clothes to be comfortable, preferring men’s shirts and pajamas. The Share Your Christmas office will have details about her clothing needs.

No. 32: Car, coffee aficionado can no longer work due to health

Mark has been interested in cars since he was a boy: His favorite childhood memory was watching a neighbor repair cars, and his favorite adult memory was attending car shows. Despite this fascination with automobiles, he did not have a career that involved them; instead, he worked as a hotel maintenance man for many years.

Health issues have made it impossible for Mark to continue working, and he now spends his leisure hours drinking coffee and watching television. The Christmas gifts he has requested are a sweatsuit, pajamas and socks, plus treats such as instant coffee and fun-size candy bars.

