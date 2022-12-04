ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders ought to look again at zoning, trash policies

Letters to the Editor
 3 days ago
Homeowners have property rights, too

Really, developers cry about property rights, didn’t they determine the zoning restrictions before they purchased the property? Didn’t they realize that their future neighbors had purchased the property because of the zoning restrictions and that they have property rights too?

It is surprising that our city leaders and fathers act as if property rights trump zoning regulations. If that is how they feel than let’s do away with zoning all together. I would hope that our city leaders seriously consider what 70% of the taxpayers recently told them. Nobody is against a viable city, but planning for such is a very difficult task and maybe you should spend more time listening to your citizens and not paid consultants and developers.

Art Farris, Springfield

Fuel charges ought to spark action on city trash service

My trash service charges $91.39 for 3 months, of which $31.39 goes for an environmental/fuel recovery fee, presumably to cover the cost of driving from my house to my next-door neighbors' house. Now I know that diesel fuel is very expensive, and that it is all Joe Biden's fault, but somehow the fee still seems excessive. Many well-run cities have waste services included in their utility bill. There was some talk by City Council about waste management services, but other than some trash talk, nothing was done.

Some people complained that they were partial to their particular trash service, but I have no such loyalty to my hauling service. Others were afraid smaller, new, or independents would be left out. I think zones could be established in the city based on the current customer counts of the major haulers, while still letting people opt out if desired, and allowing for new businesses or company changes. Billing could be included in your City Utilities bill, saving a stamp, and time.

Since the distance traveled in a zone would be less than if a company served the entire city, the fuel recovery fee would be less. Only one company (plus any new or independent hauler) would be in a neighborhood, cutting down on noise and wear on the streets. Again, anyone could opt out, but most people would be fine with a system that saved energy, reduced noise, street damage, and traffic, as well as increased billing convenience. The present system is not working, and it's time for the City Council to regulate trash haulers.

Bob Grand, Springfield

