Admission to the South Bend Symphonic Choir concert is a new teddy bear

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphonic Choir presents its annual Teddy Bear Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 53720 N. Ironwood Road.

Under the direction of Marvin Curtis, the concert features “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” by Ralph Vaughn Williams with guest soloist Lawrence Mitchell-Matthews, a graduate of IU South Bend’s Raclin School of the Arts and Southern Methodist University. He performs with The Detroit Opera Company.

First performed in 1912, “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” consists of the English folk carols “The truth sent from above,” “Come all you worthy gentlemen” and the Sussex Carol.

The program also includes The Star Carolers Children’s Choir directed by Melinda Wesolowski.

Admission is a new teddy bear that will be donated to United Religious Community and other non-profits.

For more information, visit facebook.com/South-Bend-Symphonic-Choir.

South Bend Tribune

