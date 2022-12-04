ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa-based Blame Not the Bard performs at Fiddler's Hearth in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Blame Not the Bard performs from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fiddler’s Hearth, 127 N. Main St.

The Iowa-based band performs traditional Irish music, blending it with storytelling and historical information.

Formed in 2015, Blame Not the Bard has released one album, “Soundcheck,” regularly performs at Irish and Celtic music festivals, and was the subject of a 2022 full-length “Greetings From Iowa” PBS special.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 574-232-2853 or visit fiddlershearth.com or blamenotthebard.com.

