Mishawaka, IN

The Acting Ensemble opens 'The Bird Boy' at the Mishawaka theater

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
MISHAWAKA — “The Bird Boy” opens Dec. 9 and continues through Dec. 18 at The Acting Ensemble, 602 E. Mishawaka Ave.

Written by Andrew Blake Stamm and workshopped at Iowa University, the unpublished play explores identity, loss, family and coming together.

In the closing week of summer, a family must come together after losing their father to a heart attack. The story is told through Jeremiah’s memories of that week.

Directed by Tiemen Godwaldt.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18.

For more information, call 574-217-8873 or visit actingensemble.com.

