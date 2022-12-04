ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra turns to Hollywood for holiday concert

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
BENTON HARBOR — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave.

Titled “Hollywood Holidays” and led by Music Director Matthew Aubin, the concert features holiday songs, a sing-along and music from films such as “Babes in Toyland,” “The Polar Express,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more.

In addition, SMSO Board President Bill Downey will narrate “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Gene Weil will guest-conduct “Sleigh Ride,” and a choir combined from several southwest Michigan public schools under the direction of Carrie VanDenburgh will perform.

A pre-concert conversation with Aubin takes place at 6:30 p.m. He will give background information on the music on the program.

Tickets are $35-$5.

For more information, call 269-982-4030 or visit smso.org.

