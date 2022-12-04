ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Civic to hold auditions for 'Murder on the Orient Express'

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSG4b_0jWuhMPh00

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold auditions for “Murder on the Orient Express” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 14 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig from the novel by Agatha Christie, the comedy-mystery features the detective Hercule Poirot solving a locked-door mystery on the Orient Express train.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the train in its tracks, and in the morning, an American tycoon is discovered dead in his compartment, stabbed multiple times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.

Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Bring a list of all potential rehearsal conflicts from Jan. 9 to March 5.

John Shoup directs.

For more information, call 574-848-4116 or visit elkhartcivictheatre.org.

