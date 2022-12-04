ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Swingles will perform folk- and jazz-inspired original songs at Goshen College concert

By Tribune Staff Report
 3 days ago
GOSHEN — The Swingles perform “Together for the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Goshen College Music Center.

The program features folk- and jazz-inspired original songs, traditional carols, and pieces from the group’s year-round touring repertoire.

The vocal group has long been associated with Christmas, and audiences can anticipate music from five decades of holiday releases, including The Swingles’ most recent holiday album, “Yule Songs vol. II.”

Tickets are $40-$30.

For more information, call 574-535-7566 or visit goshen.edu/ticket.

