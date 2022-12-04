ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin City Players will hold auditions for the comedy 'The Outsider'

By Tribune Staff Report
 3 days ago
ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players will hold auditions for “The Outsider” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 at 600 W. Glenlord Road.

Written by Paul Slade Smith, the comedy follows the gubernatorial campaign of Ned Newley, who doesn’t even want to be elected. He’s terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail.

But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. … Unless the public is looking for the worst candidate to ever run for office.

Lloyd Bolick directs.

For more information, call 269-429-0400 or visit twincityplayers.org.

