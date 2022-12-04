Read full article on original website
Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World...
Pelé to watch Brazil’s World Cup match from the hospital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country’s national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. “In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. “I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I’ll be watching the game from hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”
Arsenal climb to top of group thanks to Vivianne Miedema’s early strike
Arsenal took all three points in their Group C encounter with Juventus with a 1-0 win secured through Vivianne Miedema’s 16th-minute goal
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
