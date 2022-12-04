Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
wdrb.com
Wawa announces plan to expand into Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wawa is expanding into Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. In a release, the convenience store chain announced plans to move into new markets to bring its "unique offer and experience to more communities." Wawa has not revealed which cities it will open stores in, but the chain...
wdrb.com
WaterStep gets a kick in the right direction with "Kicking for Clean Water"
CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Tae Kwon Do students are "Kicking for Clean Water". WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the special event to help WaterStep. The roundhouse kicking targets will help Kentucky Tae Kwon Do students acheive their goals. Tiny Tigers (ages 4-6), will kick for 90 seconds; Junior Tigers...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
Ford Has Poured 33,750 F-150 Lightnings Worth Of Concrete At New Kentucky Battery Facility
The BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky is on schedule and Ford is moving closer to its target of producing two million electric vehicles globally by the end of 2026. Ford first announced its partnership with South Korean battery manufacturer SK On in September last year. The news follows less than two months after Ford broke ground at another facility in Tennessee.
kentuckytoday.com
‘Making progress’ on Kentucky EV battery plants for Ford and Lincoln vehicles
GLENDALE, Ky. (KT) – Ford and Korean-based SK On have broken ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, where their joint venture, BlueOval SK, has invested $5.8 billion to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. Construction is on schedule at the two massive battery...
wdrb.com
Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
MAYFIELD, KY — Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and it's likely you will be impacted. In 25 days, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term...
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | North Hardin High School band surprised with news it'll play in July 4 parade in Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Hardin High School band will play in the National Independence Day Parade next summer in Washington. Band Director Kelsey Dunn surprised the students with the news Monday evening. You can watch their reaction below:. The students will march in front of hundreds of thousands...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
wkyufm.org
Lack of bidders increasing costs to plug abandoned oil and gas wells in Kentucky
Contractors have started plugging some of the thousands of oil and gas wells abandoned by the fossil fuel industry across Kentucky, using new federal funding. But a lack of companies able or willing to bid on the work is increasing costs, a Kentucky official said recently. Kentucky received an initial...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptist pastor takes 30-foot fall from roof, preaches message two days later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – GracePointe Pastor Mark Bishop, who plunged 30 feet from his roof and preached two days later, says it was prayer that sustained him. Thousands of Kentucky Baptist friends and others were praying for the popular pastor after his wife alerted everyone to the accident on social media.
WKYT 27
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
KY AG Daniel Cameron Rules Against State Treasurer Allison Ball's Attempt Not To Disclose OJ Oleka Emails
Onye Jindu Oleka, former Deputy Treasurer (Pictured Left) with close friend and former boss Allison Ball, State TreasurerPhoto byKY State Treasurer Social Media Post. December 5th, 2022 (Frankfort, KY) by Chief Political Editor Don Thrasher.
